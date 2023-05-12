Clone Wars Has Samurai Jack to Thank for Longer Eps: Tartakovsky In a new WIRED video, Genndy Tartakovsky explains how Samurai Jack convinced George Lucas to green light longer Clone Wars episodes & more.

With Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal currently hitting our screens (and streaming on HBO Max/Max), series creator & animator extraordinaire Genndy Tartakovsky has hooked up with WIRED for a new edition of "Tech Support." In this edition, Tartakovsky pretty much offers a free masterclass in Art that any artist out there would want to check out. We literally felt smarter after watching it (though we're still not sure we could free-draw a straight line even if our lives depended on it). But the award-winning animator also shared some interesting intel on why his Clone Wars episodes aren't shorter than they were, how Samurai Jack made that happen, and his favorite "Jack" episode.

Beginning at the 8:30 mark, Tartakovsky explained that the original plan for the Clone Wars episodes was for them to be one minute each, but Tartakovsky saw that as feeling more like a commercial than a chapter to a larger story. So Tartakovsky made the request to have 3-5 minutes per episode, which ended up being granted by George Lucas because Lucas & his son were big fans of Samurai Jack and were told that the animation team would also be working on Clone Wars. And then, hitting at the 10:45 mark, Tartakovsky reveals that he's rather fond of S01E07 "Jack and the Three Blind Archers," explaining that it was the first time that every aspect of an episode "worked on such a high level." And if you're also looking for an amazing art lesson… or to find out why so many characters don't wear pants… or what it's like to direct an animated movie… or the difference between animation and a cartoon… or intel on any number of other topics make sure to check out the WIRED "Tech Support" episode below:

"Unicorn: Warriors Eternal" Trailer & S01E01 "The Awakening, Part One"

In the opener, Emma's wedding day takes a drastic turn when she is awakened by a powerful sorceress, setting off a transformation that leaves her life forever changed. Here's a look back at the official trailer & overview, followed by "The Awakening":

In "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal," an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they've embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat.

Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is created and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Samurai Jack"), with character designs from Stephen DeStefano ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal"), music by Tyler Bates ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Samurai Jack"), and Joanne Higginbottom ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"), and sound effects design by Joel Valentine ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"). The voice cast includes Hazel Doupe as Melinda, Tom Milligan as Edred, and Demari Hunte as Seng.