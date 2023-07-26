Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, tv

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E03 "Hidden Inventory 3" Sees Toji in Action: Review

This week's new episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen season two, "Hidden Inventory 3," gives us much better insight into our characters and wonderful shots of Gojo's blue eyes. Gojo and Geto have been tasked with Riko safe from the groups targeting her and trying to put an end to her assimilation-slash-merger with Tengen, who has the capacity to become an even greater foe if there is no humanity within to keep it a bay. However, there are quite a few obstacles looming in the way.

I often praise the animation of Jujutsu Kaisen, but I love how dynamic the fights tend to be, and there is something about how horrific they make the details pop up. Not to mention the way the eyes look— there is always so much color and so much meaning within them. Whenever there is a shift in mood, you will see it reflected in some characters' eyes. I have also been loving all the Gojo eye shots, I am not going to lie. So wonderfully bright and precious. White-haired anime bois are definitely top-notch.

Geto and Gojo waste no time in rescuing Kuroi after storming the enemy's base in Okinawa. They decide to stay there in the meantime and let Riko enjoy a bit of humanity while it lasts. Gojo seems to be continuously moved by her efforts to have a bit more time, and we find out he has not slept in an attempt to actively use his Six Eyes technique non-stop. I loved seeing Gojo play around with Riko like they were kids. It was so chill and refreshing, like the sense of impending doom right before the doom. However, time has run out, and it is time to return to Jujutsu High, as we realize just how tired Gojo must have been that he is struck by Toji as soon as he lets his guard off after entering.

Things suddenly take a very nasty turn, and Geto, Riko, and Kuroi are ordered by Gojo to run to Tengen's while he distracts the enemy. It is even more apparent now how Toji's plan seems to have worked in getting Gojo so tired he overwhelms him to the point he butchers the boy. Toji definitely knows what he was doing, and I am so curious to know what got him so messed up in the first place. I feel like I was very right to be paranoid about the chill vibes because my heart was not ready to see this animated into reality. Toji has no cursed energy and instead relies on pacts with cursed spirits that grant him special abilities, which made it hard for Gojo to follow with his usual techniques. So much was going on I felt like I had to rewatch to fully grasp what had just happened. It was hard to watch Gojo get beaten, not something anyone would expect.

Before parting ways, Riko expresses to Kuroi how much she means to her, and it was so heartfelt, like, man, does she really even want this? Or has she been conditioned to do so? However, before entering Tengen's lair, Geto gives Riko the option, stating he had discussed it with Gojo before heading to escort her: what if Riko does not want to proceed with the merger? Cue for "pre-heartbreak" when they both agree all bets are off if the girl wants a normal life, which she does. Geto smiles just before we hear a gunshot and find out Toji has arrived at the scene. When I tell you, I screamed at the screen when this happened… My heart was not able to take how fucked up this whole moment became, and of course, Geto goes into attack mode once he hears what has happened to his teammate.

Like with every anime I have read that was adapted from a manga, I was not ready to see it come to life. It is as if I like suffering twice. Then again, I am so glad I read it that long ago because everything is taking me by surprise now. Holy hell, was I not ready for everything that happened, even after being so paranoid? I already cannot wait for next week. I always wish I could binge on everything I watch, I am not good with waiting. Excuse me while I go sniffle a bit more. Even though we have seen Geto in action before, I am very excited to see him fight against Toji now.

