CM Punk Reveals Whether He Plans to Use AEW's Forbidden Door

CM Punk made his AEW Debut on Friday at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, creating an all-time great emotional moment for fans. You can read a full transcript of Punk's return promo here. After the show, Punk answered questions from the media, and he discussed whether he plans to make use of AEW's forbidden door to compete in other wrestling companies.

"I'm pretty sure I'm going to be a television guy, but I don't rule anything out," said Punk, discussing whether he will appear on AEW's YouTube shows. "I haven't seen Dark or Elevation. Me and a couple of my friends were talking about this earlier. I'm not a technology guy, and I'm obviously an old head now. So when kids are like, oh, YouTube, regrettably, I suppose I don't know anything about YouTube, I still watch DVDs. It's a different generation now. I'm Terry Funk now. So I'm sure, now that I'm here, and we got this first one out of the way, I'm going to watch everything. But I haven't thus far. That doesn't mean I won't do it."

When asked if he would compete in other companies, Punk said, "I'm an AEW guy. Listen, guys, I just came back. You're trying to book me in all these damn different territories already. I have freedom here to continue to do outside endeavors, like my commentary with CFFC. And the schedule here enables me, not only scheduling-wise but also just main event talent-wise, I don't have to be on every show. Just the way now like Omega and the Bucks aren't on every show."

"The talent roster so deep," Punk continued. "You could give people time off if their wife's having a baby. To me, that's a novel concept that should be embraced, and really, credit to [Tony Khan] for allowing stuff like that to happen. I think he gets pole position regarding things I do. If he tells me he wants me to go be in the G1, we'll talk about it. But I'm here to be an AEW guy. I'm here to be a TNT guy in front of the camera and behind the camera. And I think it's great. Forbidden door. Working with TNA, Impact, and all these other things, and maybe somewhere down the line I will fit into that. But right now, like I said, I just jumped into this pool. Let me swim in this pool for a week. I get out, towel off, jump into the sauna, or whatnot. I'm an AEW guy."

