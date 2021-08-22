CM Punk Reveals Whether He Plans to Use AEW's Forbidden Door

Posted on
by
|
Comments

CM Punk made his AEW Debut on Friday at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, creating an all-time great emotional moment for fans. You can read a full transcript of Punk's return promo here. After the show, Punk answered questions from the media, and he discussed whether he plans to make use of AEW's forbidden door to compete in other wrestling companies.

CM Punk returns to wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance [Photo: All Elite Wrestling]
CM Punk returns to wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance [Photo: All Elite Wrestling]
"I'm pretty sure I'm going to be a television guy, but I don't rule anything out," said Punk, discussing whether he will appear on AEW's YouTube shows. "I haven't seen Dark or Elevation. Me and a couple of my friends were talking about this earlier. I'm not a technology guy, and I'm obviously an old head now. So when kids are like, oh, YouTube, regrettably, I suppose I don't know anything about YouTube, I still watch DVDs. It's a different generation now. I'm Terry Funk now. So I'm sure, now that I'm here, and we got this first one out of the way, I'm going to watch everything. But I haven't thus far. That doesn't mean I won't do it."

When asked if he would compete in other companies, Punk said, "I'm an AEW guy. Listen, guys, I just came back. You're trying to book me in all these damn different territories already. I have freedom here to continue to do outside endeavors, like my commentary with CFFC. And the schedule here enables me, not only scheduling-wise but also just main event talent-wise, I don't have to be on every show. Just the way now like Omega and the Bucks aren't on every show."

"The talent roster so deep," Punk continued. "You could give people time off if their wife's having a baby. To me, that's a novel concept that should be embraced, and really, credit to [Tony Khan] for allowing stuff like that to happen. I think he gets pole position regarding things I do. If he tells me he wants me to go be in the G1, we'll talk about it. But I'm here to be an AEW guy. I'm here to be a TNT guy in front of the camera and behind the camera. And I think it's great. Forbidden door. Working with TNA, Impact, and all these other things, and maybe somewhere down the line I will fit into that. But right now, like I said, I just jumped into this pool. Let me swim in this pool for a week. I get out, towel off, jump into the sauna, or whatnot. I'm an AEW guy."

You can read more about CM Punk's return to wrestling at AEW Rampage here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.