CNN, VP Kamala Harris Set Town Hall; FOX "News," Trump Set Infomercial

VP Kamala Harris and CNN set a live town hall for later this month, while Donald Trump and FOX "News" are planning a pre-taped "town hall."

In terms of debates? Yeah, those aren't happening anymore. Not after the ass-beating that Vice President Kamala Harris gave ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump. Since that time, his campaign has been pulling out every excuse in the world to keep that from happening to him again – turning down CNN's request for another debate on October 23rd. That would be bad enough, but Trump's team even shunned FOX "News" and its efforts at a debate on either October 24th or 27th (with moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier). Two things about that. How badly was Trump traumatized by what VP Harris did to him during that debate that he won't even go on an alleged news network built to be his best friend during these moments? Why would VP Harris ever agree to do anything on FOX "News"? Bleeding Cool has more of a journalistic right to host a debate than FOX "News" does – I don't see anyone hitting me up to moderate. Sorry – got sidetracked…

Anyway, here's how things are looking now. VP Harris will be taking part in a live town hall with CNN on October 23rd (it's still not clear if Trump will accept the invite). "Trump may want to hide from the voters, but Vice President Harris welcomes the opportunity to share her vision for a New Way Forward for the country. She is happy to accept CNN's invitation for a live, televised town hall on October 23 in Pennsylvania," Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon shared in a statement. As for Trump? Well, he's got a town hall set now, too. It's a town hall with an all-female audience where Trump will attempt (once again) to focus on issues impacting women in a way that doesn't sound like something out of The Handmaid's Tale. But here's the fine print. It's on FOX "News." It's pre-taped. The town hall tapes on October 15th – but doesn't air until October 16th (lots of editing time needed?). The town hall will be moderated by Harris Faulkner. Hmmm… sounding a lot more like an infomercial…

