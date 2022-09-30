Cobra Kai: Macchio "May Have Nothing to Do" with New Karate Kid Film

If you're a fan of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai, then you were probably excited to hear that SONY had announced a new "Karate Kid" film. And then things got a little confusing when Hurwitz tweeted that the spinoff sequel series' creators weren't involved in the project. So we're guessing the original franchise's star must have the scoop, right? "I know no other information," Macchio shared with EW. "It's too early to tell what that story is [with the movie]. This is all, like, happening in real-time as you're asking me this question." Though he had heard rumblings of another big screen adventure being in development, no one had approached him about being involved. "I think that [will be figured out] in the near future, or I may have nothing to do with it. We'll talk when I know what's going on," Macchio added.

As for the Netflix series not yet being renewed for a sixth season, Macchio isn't worried. "People seem to love the show, and it doesn't seem like it's slowing down. I think we'll have the opportunity to let the stories evolve." Though with the show's creative trio also working on additional projects, Macchio is hoping that any delays between seasons don't take too long. "Hopefully, it's not too long for the fans. None of us guys are getting younger," the actor joked.

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who will play a major role in Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne has been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returning to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.