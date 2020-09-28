Cobra Kai: Netflix Reveals Every Easter Egg of Both Seasons

Ever since Netflix acquired the rights of YouTube Original series Cobra Kai, the streamer embraced the series like it's one of its own. As a true sequel to The Karate Kid films, the television sequel revisits franchise protagonist Daniel LaRusso played once again by Ralph Macchio. Rather than adopting the typical narrative of just catching up to Mr. Miyagi's (Pat Morita) prized student, as the title suggests, it also gives equal billing to Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Cobra Kai's former no. 1 student. Netflix released a feature unveiling all the Easter Eggs of the first two seasons, alluding to the previous Karate Kid films.

The first egg refers to footage from the original 1984 film, where Danny and Johnny dual to its epic conclusion, which adds never-before-seen angles of the tournament match. Second is Johnny driving a red Pontiac Firebird, which looks similar to what he drove in the original film. The third is at LaRusso auto, where Danny's cousin Louie talks to Johnny, which is likely the son of Daniel's Uncle Louie in Part III (1989). Fourth is when Johnny visits the All Valley Sports Arena, which houses its annual Karate tournament. The fifth is the words Johnny spray paints in his new Cobra Kai "No Mercy."

The sixth Easter Egg is the title of Cobra Kai's pilot episode "Ace Degenerate," which is something Johnny claimed not to be in the 1984 film showing footage of him saying, "ex-degenerate." The seventh is when Johnny makes Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) perform pushups on his knuckles, which is something John Kreese (Martin Kove) regularly made his own students do in the film. Eighth is Johnny making Miguel clean his dojo the way Miyagi made Daniel did in the movies. The ninth is when Miguel asks his sensei if there's a way to wash the windows. Rather than Miyagi's "wax on, wax off" circles, Johnny "doesn't give a s***." The tenth is when Daniel mentions how he got a knife from Okinawa, Japan, which alludes to the souvenir he may have picked up in Part II (1986).

The 11th is when Daniel asks about Kyler's (Joe Seo) black eye, which is similar to how Miyagi asked Daniel in The Karate Kid and asks the same follow up question about the hand. The twelfth egg is when Miguel kicks boards inside a metal frame at Cobra Kai, alluding to when Daniel joined in Part III when Kreese's associate Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) was training him. To see more Easter Eggs like Halloween costumes, Ali, trophy cases, among others, you can check out the video below.