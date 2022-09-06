Cobra Kai S05 Stars Young & Santopietro on Kenny & Anthony's Rivalry

To say that Cobra Kai has become a martial arts arms race would be an understatement. One unique rivalry is between Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro) and Kenny Payne (Dallas Dupree Young). Anthony, who was introduced in season one, often scoffed at ever learning martial arts, instead developing sociopathic tendencies for others to do the work for him much his father Daniel's (Ralph Macchio) frustrations. Things went from apathetic to far worse in season four as he and his friends found a new student, Kenny, to torment and bully at West Valley High School. When Robby Keane (Tanner Buchanan) starts training Kenny in martial arts in Cobra Kai in order to defend himself, the tables turn, and roles become reversed as Kenny begins to bully Anthony, enacting a measure of revenge… and then some. To promote the upcoming fifth season, Young and Santopietro spoke to Bleeding Cool about their rivalry and Young opened up about working with Thomas Ian Griffith, who plays his sensei, Terry Silver.

"It's been really great to see the fan reception because obviously, it's a lot of fun to get to do it, but to see that people really connect with their rivalry and really want to see more from it has been really great and really reassuring to know that," Santopietro said. "I think the other exciting thing about our rivalry is that we're really good friends in real life, so being able to play that aspect of our relationship is very exciting, and it's definitely filled with a lot of nuance," Young added.

Working with Griffith has been an experience itself for Young, who's learned so much from The Karate Kid Part III star. "My relationship with Thomas Ian Griffith was incredible throughout the entirety of season five filming. He's such a great and inspiring person," he said. "He knows so much about taekwondo, karate, and the origins of karate as well. He really influenced a lot of my techniques, my moves, and my acting decisions. So it was as a special relationship between him and me."

Season five of Cobra Kai premieres this Friday, September 9th, on Netflix.