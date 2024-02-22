Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, Season 6

Cobra Kai Season 6: Could Hilary Swank Be "Andrew Garfield-ing" Us?

Hilary Swank put to rest rumors that her Julie Pierce would appear in the sixth & final season of Netflix's Cobra Kai - but could she be "Andrew Garfield-ing" us?

Earlier this month, we were treated to a brief preview for Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai, offering a look at production on the sixth & final season. With this being the "Karate Kid" sequel series' final run and the show's creators teasing more familiar faces on the way, could we finally be getting the "Holy Grail"? Of course, we're talking about Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce – Mr. Miyagi's (the late Pat Morita) student in 1994's The Next Karate Kid – a character that characters have been rumblings about since the second season. But during an interview with Collider to support her film Ordinary Angels, Swank put those hopes to rest. "I don't think I am, unfortunately. I know. It's, like, the number one question I get right now. Most people usually say, 'What's it like working with Clint Eastwood?' But I think, 'Are you going to be on 'Cobra Kai' has almost surpassed that?'" Okay, that said? We live in a post-Andrew Garfield age where celebrities will deny appearing in projects even when presented with images of themselves from the set. Maybe Swank not being a part of the final season was true at the time of the interview, but that could always change.

Cobra Kai Creators Address Season 6 & Franchise's Future

Promising the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet, the show's creators penned a letter to the show's supporters thanking them for their support and explaining the importance of ending Cobra Kai "on our terms" when the news was first announced earlier this year. Here's a look back at their letter:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, along with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who plays a major role in Terry Silver's expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne had been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returned to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

