Cobra Kai Season 6 Sneak Preview: Mike Barnes Isn't Messing Around

In a clip from Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai Season 6, Sean Kanan's Mike Barnes makes it clear who's in charge.

When Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai returns for its sixth & final season, our heroes find themselves eliminated from the Valley, leaving Daniel (Macchio), Johnny (Zabka), and the others to decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championship of karate. With only a little more than two weeks to go until Part 1 arrives (July 18th – with the second part dropping on November 28th and the big Finale Event lined up for 2025), we're getting a sneak preview spotlighting none other than Sean Kanan's Mike Barnes – who makes it pretty clear to everyone within earshot that he's in charge…

Here's a look at the clip that was released earlier today – followed by what else we know about the final season so far:

Mike Barnes is here to push Miyagi-Do to their limits. 👊 And it's his way or the highway. The final fight begins July 18. pic.twitter.com/eQubjEXlN1 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) July 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's an updated look at the image gallery that was released by Netflix – including the original images that were first released back in May – followed by a rundown of the previous teasers/announcements that were released leading up the big finale:

Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Now, here's a look back at previously released previews for the final season:

Netflix's Cobra Kai is written and executive-produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios – along with Susan Ekins (in association with Sony Pictures Television), with Macchio and Zabka also serving as executive producers. The first five seasons of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series are currently streaming on Netflix.

