Cobra Kai Star Martin Kove Reacts to Dancing with the Stars Casting

Cobra Kai star Martin Kove may not have to prove he's the best in the world, but for now, he'll throw his hat into being the best of ABC's Dancing with the Stars on their 30th season. Kove took to Twitter to announce his involvement writing, "It's official, Sweep the dance floor! Who's ready for this? @dancingabc 💪🏻🕺🏼 season 30 #dancingwiththestars". While the actor doesn't have to sweep any legs, he does face some stiff competition.

Also announced for the show via Good Morning America are country singer Jimmie Allen, Spice Girls member Mel C, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, actress Melora Hardin, YouTube personality Jade Giannulli, The Bachelor star Matt James, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Olympic medalist Suni Lee, WWE sports entertainer and reality star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, actor Brian Austin Green, singer & Youtuber JoJo Siwa, and pro-basketball player and reality star Ian Shumpert.

Siwa will be the first contestant with a same-sex dance partner. Season 29 celebrity winner was TV personality Kaitlyn Bristowe and the professional winner was Artem Chigvinstev. Kove's career spans five decades making his debut in an uncredited role in Little Murders. A regular on film and TV, the actor's best known for his turn as Cobra Kai founder John Kreese in the "Karate Kid" films starting with 1984's original and appearing in the 1986 and 1988 sequels. The actor reprised his role for the sequel series and has appeared in every season since. Kreese made his triumphant return upon finding out that his one-time prized student Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) revived the dojo. Cobra Kai season four releases in December on Netflix.