Cody Rhodes Says Paul Wight Wanted to Join AEW Before Negotiations

Paul Wight, the wrestler formerly known as The Big Show during his time in WWE, will speak for the first time since signing with AEW tonight on Dynamite. Wight jumped ship from WCW to WWE at the Valentine's Day Massacre PPV in 1999, right in the heart o the Monday Night Wars, and now, twenty-two years later, he's done it again. During a conference call Wednesday ahead of the AEW Revolution PPV, Cody Rhodes discussed bringing Wight into AEW, and apparently, he didn't need much convincing.

"Paul Wight is a big, big part of my career, as some of you know, and then people who have studied our industry, we were involved in a WrestleMania together, and that that will always bond you in a unique way," said Rhodes on the call. "The Paul Wight that AEW is getting is extremely, extremely motivated. I can tell you there wasn't a long negotiation process simply because he wants to be here. Very much so. And he wants to be here in a different capacity. As as far as announcing and commentary goes with Elevation, I do think there's a match or two or three or four. And that's just me personally, because I know he's able to still go at a high level."

"But, from a management standpoint, I'm most excited about him just being in our locker room and being seen, because we have so many young people who are now, all of a sudden, famous," Rhodes continued. "Nobody knew who Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, MJF, or Ricky Starks really were a few years ago. And now, they're emerging on cable and across Warner Media, and they're the future of wrestling. They're all very important to me. And someone like Paul, not unlike how Sting has been, someone like that is really good to keep people grounded, to keep things in perspective. Paul Wight has more to give. And he's going to give it, and he's going to give it at AEW. So I'm very excited to see that."

