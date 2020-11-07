Cody Rhodes Talks NWA Women's Title Match at AEW Full Gear Tonight

Ahead of the Full Gear PPV event taking place on Saturday, Cody Rhodes held a media conference call where he discussed many aspects of the show and about AEW in general. One subject that came up was AEW's collaboration with NWA, both in the present and in the future. Cody talked about the match tonight on the Full Gear pre-show, The Buy-In, in which NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb (who actually works for AEW) will defend her title against NWA's Allysin Kay.

"One thing that's really special about AEW, and we say it, and it sounds like a shill, but it's not a shill; we're open for business," Cody said. "Our bridges are down, and our doors are open. What came up with Allysin and Serena, who I can't say enough nice things about either of them, but particularly Serena… What a strong presence she was on, not last night's Dynamite, but the week prior. Just really talk about stepping up to the plate. And I've known Serena since I was 20 years old. She's a very, very special wrestler. But in terms of that match, having another women's match on the card, I think Tony Khan was the one who had the foresight to connect with Billy."

"He's always connecting with Billy when it comes to the NWA presence, which is a lingering thing," Cody continued, talking about the AEW President's relationship with NWA owner Billy Corgan. "And it's a good lingering thing to have a good relationship. And like I said, the doors are open, and the bridges are down for different companies and people from different worlds crossover. And that that is what you're seeing with AEW Full Gear, having the NWA Women's Champion on the show and having someone like Allysin, who has a great deal of buzz and who's captured the imagination of the audience, especially just recently a great veteran, revered and respected in the wrestling world. I think it'll be a hell of a match."

AEW Full Gear takes place at 8 PM Eastern on PPV. The Buy-In pre-show starts at 7:30.