Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: colbert, paramount

Colbert Fallout: Meyers, Fallon Respond; WGA Calls For Investigation

Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) weighed in on CBS canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Less than 24 hours after the news hit that CBS would be ending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May 2026, the rumblings over the move and what it could mean on a number of levels are still a hot topic for discussions and debate. Previously, Jimmy Kimmel checked in to share his feelings toward CBS and the network's decision (more on that below). Now, we're getting some initial reactions from two more members of the late-night crowd: NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers and NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host Jimmy Fallon.

But before we get to that, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) issued a statement earlier today calling into question the reasoning behind ending the late-night talk show and calling on New York State Attorney General Letitia James to "launch an investigation into potential wrongdoing at Paramount. We call on our elected leaders to hold those responsible to account, to demand answers about why this beloved program was canceled and to assure the public that Colbert and his writers were not censored due to their views or the whims of the President." Here's a look at the WGA's complete statement, followed by screencaps of Meyers and Fallon's posts:

The Writers Guild of America called for Paramount to be investigated for bribery by the New York state attorney general following Thursday's announcement that "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" has been canceled.

On July 2nd, Paramount agreed to settle a baseless lawsuit brought against 60 Minutes and CBS News by President Trump for $16 million. On July 15, during a regular show of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert went on-air and called the settlement a "big fat bribe" in exchange for a favorable decision on the proposed merger between Paramount and Skydance, a charge currently under investigation in California.

Less than 48 hours later, on July 17, Paramount cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a show currently performing first in its timeslot, giving vague references to the program's "financial performance" as the only explanation. For ten years, the show has been one of the most successful, beloved and profitable programs on CBS, entertaining an audience of millions on late night television, on streaming services and across social media.

Given Paramount's recent capitulation to President Trump in the CBS News lawsuit, the Writers Guild of America has significant concerns that The Late Show's cancelation is a bribe, sacrificing free speech to curry favor with the Trump Administration as the company looks for merger approval.

Cancelations are part of the business, but a corporation terminating a show in bad faith due to explicit or implicit political pressure is dangerous and unacceptable in a democratic society. Paramount's decision comes against a backdrop of relentless attacks on a free press by President Trump, through lawsuits against CBS and ABC, threatened litigation of media organizations with critical coverage, and the unconscionable defunding of PBS and NPR.

The Writers Guild of America calls on New York State Attorney General Letitia James, no stranger to prosecuting Trump for illegal business practices, to join California and launch an investigation into potential wrongdoing at Paramount. We call on our elected leaders to hold those responsible to account, to demand answers about why this beloved program was canceled and to assure the public that Colbert and his writers were not censored due to their views or the whims of the President.

In the meantime, the Writers Guild of America will support our members at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and across the late-night industry as they speak truth to power and we will explore all potential legal and political avenues to fight for our members in the aftermath of this decision.

Though currently on summer break (with guest hosts covering his show), Kimmel, host of ABC's late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a long-time friend of Colbert's, took to social media to make sure his feelings were known when it came to Colbert – and definitely CBS. "Love you Stephen. Fuck you and all your Sheldons CBS," Kimmel wrote in an Instagram Stories post that also included a video of Colbert addressing the show's end with Thursday night's studio audience.

During the taped opening to Thursday night's show, Colbert addressed the move with the audience (and with viewers when it airs tonight). "Before we start the show, I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending 'The Late Show' in May. And…," Colbert shared, before being cut off by boos from the audience.

Colbert continued, "Yeah, I share your feelings. It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of 'The Late Show' on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say… [pauses for boos] I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I'm so grateful to the 'Tiffany Network' for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And, of course, I'm grateful to you [points at camera], the audience, who have joined us [pauses for audience cheers and applause] every night, in here, out there, all around the world, Mr. and Mrs. America, and all of the ships at sea."

From there, Colbert called out and thanked the show's band and the 200+ people who make sure the show hits our screens on a regular basis, sharing how they made the show as much for each other as for the audience and viewers at home. Before moving on with the show, Colbert added, "I wish somebody else was getting it. And it's a job I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another ten months. It's gonna be fun. Y'all ready?"

The news of the late-night show's end and Colbert's departure comes amid growing rumblings that Skydance would be looking to part ways with both Colbert and The Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart once its deal to own Paramount is complete. In addition, it comes at the end of a week that saw Colbert call out parent company Paramount Global over its settlement with POtuS Donald Trump over a lawsuit that Trump filed over a 60 Minutes interview, referring to it as a "big fat bribe" during his first show back from break.

Colbert's "bribe" comment hits on the feeling that many have in the entertainment and news industries that the $16 million settlement was nothing more than a way to make the ongoing merger process much smoother. "I am offended," Colbert shared with the audience and viewers on Monday night during his opener. "I don't know if anything — anything — will repair my trust in this company. But, just taking a stab at it, I'd say $16 million would help."

CBS Entertainment released the following statement from George Cheeks, Co-CEO Paramount Global and President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, offering their side of the decision. "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season. We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'The Late Show' franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late-night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount," the statement read.

The statement continues, "Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue, and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news, and newsmakers across all areas. The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen's comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation's zeitgeist

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!