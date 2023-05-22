Colbert, Kimmel & Meyers: Russia No Longer a Fan of U.S. Late-Night Following U.S. sanctions, Russia has banned 500 Americans, including late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers.

There's always a demand for retro when it comes to today's pop culture, but most probably didn't ask to revisit the Cold War. With the latest round of U.S. sanctions due to Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has taken an extra step of permanently banning 500 Americans from entering the country in a list released May 19th by the Foreign Ministry. Among those included are late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers. Kimmel hosts ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Colbert hosts CBS' The Late Show, and Meyers hosts NBC's Late Night. Not mentioned is Meyers' lead in Jimmy Fallon, who hosts The Tonight Show.

Also included on the list include former President Barack Obama, CNN anchor Erin Burnett, and MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough. "Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile attack on Russia will go unpunished," the statement added while also stating the people on this list were "involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes." Not that the aforementioned names likely ever planned to visit Russia, but the country also already banned actors Ben Stiller, Morgan Freeman, and Sean Penn. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the West has largely pulled out of any economic support, including operations from Russia, while providing armament support without committing any forces. That hasn't stopped US conservative media from touting Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the late-night hosts often poked fun at along with GOP leadership, especially during the Donald Trump administration.

The current US tally is over 300 sanctions that target Russia's military supply chains and energy revenue, "From the beginning of President Putin's illegal and unprovoked war, our global coalition has focused on supporting Ukraine while degrading Russia's ability to conduct its invasion," Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said. "Our collective efforts have cut Russia off from key inputs it needs to equip its military and is drastically limiting the revenue the Kremlin receives to fund its war machine. Today's actions will further tighten the vise on Putin's ability to wage his barbaric invasion and will advance our global efforts to cut off Russian attempts to evade sanctions."

