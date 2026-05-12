Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: colbert

Colbert Reunites "Strike Force Five": Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers & Oliver

Stephen Colbert reassembled "Strike Force Five" - Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver - for a late-night reunion.

Article Summary Stephen Colbert reunites Strike Force Five for a late-night reunion with Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, and Oliver.

Colbert and his guests blast Donald Trump, FCC pressure, and media giants for bowing to political threats.

Jimmy Kimmel argues late-night is still thriving, with YouTube audiences and loyal viewers keeping it relevant.

Seth Meyers and John Oliver turn Trump and Melania backlash into jokes, proving Colbert’s panel held nothing back.

"I will tell you, when I got knocked off the air for a few days, people canceled Disney+. Why aren't people canceling Paramount+? Because you never had it in the first place?" With only nine days to go until he shuffles off CBS's late-night coil, Stephen Colbert reassembled "Strike Force Five" as his guests for Monday night's show: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver. As you can tell from that line from Kimmel that we opened up with, the five didn't exactly hold back when it came to their thoughts on Donald Trump, how his FCC has been threatening late-night as a larger attack on free speech, how Paramount Skydance and Disney have tried to play nice with the Trump Administration, and how it's gotten them nowhere, and more – including the current state of late-night. "We have a lot of shows. 30,000 people watching each one, and it adds up. People watch us on YouTube now. People have a lot of different options, and they keep coming to us," Kimmel argued, pushing back on the idea that late-night programming on the networks was dying off.

Colbert asked about Trump – specifically, how each of them has found themselves on the receiving end of social media and press grief from Trump and his lackeys. Kimmel noted how it goes to a whole new level when Melania Trump calls you out. In case you missed it, Melania attempted to connect a joke Kimmel made during his show two days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. "You know what's even weirder? Doing a job that his wife has strong feelings about," Kimmel shared. Oliver followed up by sharing his reaction to learning in their group chat that Melania was making headlines by trying to throw Kimmel under the bus.

"It's an amazing thing to get, in a group text, a text from Jimmy saying, 'Oh, boy.' And then a picture of Melania mad at him," Oliver said. But Meyers had a "silver lining" way of looking at Trump's rants against late-night and wanting all of them fired: at least someone is still watching network television live. "The thing I like, he posts when the show airs, and I want to say I appreciate that he is watching linear television. If I would make my case for late-night, it's that leaders of the free world are watching it when it airs," Meyers offered.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!