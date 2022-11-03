Community Creator Dan Harmon: Donald Glover "Down to Clown" for Movie

A little more than a month ago, Community fans learned that their #SixSeasonsAndAMovie mission had succeeded when Peacock announced that the Dan Harmon-created series would finally be getting its movie. Co-written & executive produced by Harmon and Andrew Guest and stemming from Sony Pictures Television & Universal Television, the film reunites Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton), with more details & additional casting to come. If you're looking at that list for the first time, then you're noticing two major names missing, Donald Glover (Troy Barnes) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett). It's something that fans have been wondering about, and it's something that Harmon touched upon during his keynote conversation at Variety's Business Managers Breakfast presented by City National Bank. In addition, Harmon discussed how the movie's home came down to Amazon and Peacock and how the latter won him over with its commitment to putting its full resources behind marketing the movie. Here's a look at the highlights:

Harmon on "Community" Going Peacock Over Amazon: "Is it smart as a creative to go with the place that you think is more solvent? That's not how a creative should think, you're supposed to go with your passion, and ultimately, that is what we did. We can't control the marketplace, we can't control Peacock's future, so we should ignore that, pretend that all things are equal, and go with the thing that makes emotional sense."

Harmon Believes Glover Is "Down to Clown" for a Return: "For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown. Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald." Not gonna lie, Harmon's "a ball fumbled" has me scratching my head over who he's talking about and what that "ball" exactly was. Hmmm…

"We've shot all three of them so far. We shot 'em in New Zealand. Peter Jackson was the director. We shot 'em in The Shire. I was a lot shorter, and it's happening," McHale joked during his interview with The Wrap during The Saturn Awards regarding an update on the movie. But when it came to discussing what it will be like to be back in front of the camera again, McHale spoke more with heart than humor. "I'm going to look a lot older. I'm not kidding, so you know that I'm sarcastic about literally f***ing everything, but… there will be tears. We did that table read during the pandemic, and I cried like a baby afterward, and I'm not joking." As McHale sees it, the experience will feel like a "family reunion"… with one key difference. "Everyone thinks that what I say is joking, but it is like being with- it really is like a family reunion but without a**holes. Because you know, you go to a family [reunion], and you're like, 'Ugh, there's that one cousin of mine. He smells.' So anyway, we're really — I can't wait. Yeah, that's all I can say," McHale added.