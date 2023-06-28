Posted in: Peacock, streaming, TV | Tagged: community, dan harmon, joel mchale, peacock

Community Movie Filming Summer 2024; Donald Glover Confirmed: McHale

Speaking with Kelly Ripa for her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, Joel McHale offered a Community movie update, including some casting intel.

Just to be clear? Just because a movie was given a green light didn't mean the road to filming that movie was going to be a smooth one. When we last checked in on how things were going with Peacock's Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-written, Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Jim Rash (Craig Pelton), and Donald Glover (Troy Barnes)-starring Community: The Movie, McHale had some promising updates to pass along (all contingent upon the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike ending sometime in the immediate future). Now, speaking with Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, McHale is talking about who will be back, who won't be back – and who he would like to have taking part in it.

In the episode below (beginning at around the 29:30 mark), McHale confirms that they're eyeing Summer 2024 to film and that, as far as he knows, "I think everyone's coming back" (though Yvette Nicole Brown isn't named specifically) – including Glover. "Donald's coming back, and that's really important. The fact that Donald's gonna do it, that was the big piece. But I think everyone's coming back. I mean, so far, we're pretty good," McHale shared. As for Chevy Chase – as deceased Pierce or another character? Based on McHale's response, it doesn't sound like anyone should be holding their breath anytime soon. "Yeah, I don't think so," McHale responded, adding with a bit of sarcasm, "There wasn't any issues at all when we were making the show."

As for who he wouldn't mind seeing joining them in front of the camera? McHale is looking at original series guest star Walton Goggins (Justified) and Goggin's stand-in for the cast's 2020 table read… Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian). But the actor/comedian understands that getting Pascal isn't as easy as it used to be, adding, "Hopefully Walton and Pedro would come back on, but Pedro seems to be the most famous person now on the planet, so I don't know."

