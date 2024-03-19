Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: community, peacock, preview

Community: Peacock Set to Stream All 6 Seasons Beginning April 1st

With the movie on the way, Peacock announced that all six seasons of Community will begin streaming on the service as of April 1st.

Article Summary All six seasons of Community to stream on Peacock starting April 1st.

Peacock subscription plans: $5.99 with ads, $11.99 ad-free & download.

Alison Brie & Donald Glover share updates on the upcoming Community movie.

Joel McHale hints at 2024 Community movie shoot, jokes about 'The Core' plot.

With Peacock stepping up to be the home for the upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie, it only makes sense that the Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton)-starring series would be available on the streaming service, right? It looks like that's going to be the case beginning April 1st when all six seasons of the critically acclaimed comedy series will be available to stream on Peacock. If you don't currently subscribe to the streaming service, you should know that there are currently two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads & download access for certain titles). And if you're a student (not just at Greendale Community College), you can sign up for a Premium plan for just $1.99 for the year.

Community: Alison Brie & Donald Glover Offer Movie Thoughts/Update

During the TCA 2024 Winter Press Event for Apples Never Fall – Apple TV+'s limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, in which she is starring, Brie offered what she could about the movie, as well as what she's hoping for in it when it comes to her character, Annie Edison. "I don't know, I see headlines about Donald [Glover] is talking about the storyline, but I certainly don't know anything else," Brie shared during an interview with ET. That said, Brie has been privy to some details on what's to come – but "nothing that I can say publicly." During a previous profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Glover offered some early intel on the movie's script sharing, "Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, a -nd I was like, 'This sounds great." From there, Glover offered a few clues as to what the overarching storyline is that gets the gang back together. "It's a college reunion, but Abed [Pudi] is like this big director now – and basically, this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds fucking tight,'" Glover added.

Checking in with Variety near the end of February, Harmon looked to clarify some of the script rumblings. "I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done.' What can I tell you about it — it's set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done," Harmon shared. "I've been having kind of a nervous breakdown the last couple of months just by working on it, and that's a good thing because I'm having all kinds of flashbacks to 2009. It's gonna be awesome," he added, describing what the experience had been like for him revisiting his characters: "I'm like, 'Why am I crying about these characters?'"

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood earlier this month in support of his FOX sitcom Animal Control, McHale helped brighten the light at the end of the movie tunnel. Though he hadn't read the script yet, McHale was still able to offer some details – though we're thinking he might be joking. "We go to the center of the earth. It's like the movie, 'The Core,': McHale joked. On the serious side, McHale expected 2024 to be the year they get in front of the cameras – adding that he would be "shocked" if it didn't happen. "I really do think it's happening this year – and probably next week. It's basically working around Donald's [Glover] schedule, the actor added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!