Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, hulu, preview, season 3

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Daphne" Poster: AHS Takes On AI

With the Season 3 "Huluween" event hitting Hulu on October 26th, here's a look at the key art poster for American Horror Stories, "Daphne."

And as we inch closer to the end of Part One/midseason finale of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate, we're also one step closer to Hulu's upcoming third season of American Horror Stories. Over the past few days, the streaming service has been sharing posters for each of the four episodes comprising the "Huluween" event. Next up, we have a look at the poster for "Daphne" (written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton) – with AHS's taking on AI with what we can best describe as a cross between Alexa, Siri, and the beginnings of a very unhealthy (and deadly) relationship. You can check that out in our updated rundown of the holiday event…

American Horror Stories Season 3 Preview

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look back at an official teaser for the four-episode "Huluween" event (though there are more floating around social media) – followed by a look at the episode overviews (followed by the official key art posters) for the four episodes and the streaming teaser released earlier this month offering a couple of quick preview moments:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

And here's a look back at the teaser from Hulu that was released last week – one that also includes looks at Goosebumps, Hellraiser, No One Will Save You, and It Chapter Two:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!