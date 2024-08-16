Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: community, peacock, Yvette Nicole Brown

Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Makes Movie Return Official

With Community fans keeping the faith, Yvette Nicole Brown made their week by confirming she will be back for the upcoming Peacock film.

Okay, we owe someone very special and very awesome a humble apology. Over the last several months, we've been covering how things are looking with Peacock's upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned, Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton)-starring Community: The Movie. In the midst of all of the updates from everyone, we think we kinda made the assumption that Brown was officially on board – but it seems like the "officially" part was a bit lacking.

At least, it was until earlier today when Brown dropped the "scoop" during an interview with Parade to discuss her career and upcoming projects – including her Squeezed podcast for Lemonada Media, focusing on all aspects of the caregiving system. "It will happen! We don't know when, but I'm on board. And that might be a scoop because, for the longest time, it wasn't confirmed," Brown shared when asked about how much closer the team is to fulfilling the dream of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie. "It was going to happen this June, but everything got pushed because of the [SAG-AFTRA] strike last year."

"Look, I wish I had the best news, the thing to run with, other than the fact that I feel pretty cautiously optimistic that next year is our time. It's just a matter of [timing], with Donald and touring, and 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith,' I think, has got a second season, and Joel's on 'Animal Control,'" Rash shared with ScreenRant in early July, driving home the point of the difficulties that come with coordinating the schedules of a large group of very talented people who have very busy professional lives – something Rash appreciates. "Thankfully, all of them are so very busy. We're looking for that, but I have faith it'll come together," he added.

Speaking with GQ that same month, McHale was on the same page as co-star Rash in terms of when the cameras will start rolling – but he did reassure fans that one essential thing that the film needed to become a reality has been locked down. "Oh, well, it hasn't been shot yet. It will be. And I don't have a definitive update because we thought for a moment it was going to all happen this year, and then it didn't. But we have the money, and that is a huge step. And hopefully, people still want to see it. And Peacock's paying for it. And so I can't wait to do it. I'll say vaguely next year. How about that?" McHale responded when asked about where things stood.

When the interviewer jokes that they're going to report that it's Glover's fault because of his busy schedule, McHale answers, "No! If it's anybody's fault, it's my schedule on this one. It's not his at all. He was available. No, no, no, no." Previous reports had Glover's music touring and filming schedules being the reason for the delay, though he is far from the only person in the cast who has multiple projects in play. In fact, the star of FOX's Animal Control was more than happy to take the blame, adding, "Ok. I will say, and please print this. That was definitely not true. It was not Donald's schedule. We love Donald. You can fully blame my schedule."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!