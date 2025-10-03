Posted in: Amazon Studios, HBO, TV | Tagged: countdown, Eric Dane, euphoria

Countdown, Euphoria Star Eric Dane Shares Why He Missed Emmy Awards

During a recent interview, Eric Dane (Countdown, Euphoria) opened up about an ALS-related incident led to him missing the Emmys last month.

There are a whole lot of reasons why Showrunner Derek Haas and Prime Video's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) and Jessica Camacho (Bosch: Legacy, Watchmen)-starring Countdown—earned a second season, and actor Eric Dane (Euphoria, Grey's Anatomy) is definitely one of them. Earlier this year, the actor revealed during an interview with ABC's Good Morning America that he was battling ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and that he was already feeling some of the physical effects. Heading into the Emmy Awards last month, Dane was set to join former "Grey's" co-star Jesse Williams to honor the show's 20th anniversary, but ended up missing the event.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Dane explained the circumstances that led to him missing the big night. "ALS is a nasty disease. … So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head," Dane shared, the result of him losing his balance and taking a hard fall in his kitchen. "I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to. It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues, I thought, would have been a special moment. So I was really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it."

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight in Prime Video's Countdown, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

