Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles

Countdown: Jessica Camacho, Jensen Ackles Bonded Over "Dad Jokes"

Countdown star Jessica Camacho discussed her action-packed opening scene, bonding with co-star Jensen Ackles over "Dad Jokes," and more.

Article Summary Jessica Camacho reveals behind-the-scenes details of her intense Countdown opening scene

Jensen Ackles and Camacho bonded over shared love of "Dad Jokes" during their chemistry read

Showrunner Derek Haas teases the careful planning behind Countdown's season finale

Exclusive insights on behind-the-scenes teamwork and the actors' on-set dynamics

With a new episode of Prime Video and Showrunner Derek Haas' Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)—starring Countdown set to hit this week, series star Jessica Camacho (Amber Oliveras) is offering some insights into her intense and action-packed opening scene and when she knew that that she and Ackles would have the right kind of chemistry that would translate well on-screen. Regarding that rafter-hanging torture scene that saw Oliveras get an assist from a water bucket to help her make her escape, Camacho wants it known that it was all her. "That was me, strung up! We did not phone that in! I used those toes. I am (going) to use the tools available. But yeah, I put it on tape and I hoped for the best. And they liked it," Camacho shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

As for how she and Ackles hit it off, Camacho pointed to their shared love and appreciation of "Dad Jokes" as a key. "I was going to do a chemistry read with Jensen [Ackles], and that is what solidified it, certainly for me. The minute Jensen opened his mouth, it was a lock. He was just so funny and easy and ridiculous and silly, the dad jokes — I'm a dad jokes appreciator. We just had a natural rapport that came so organically. I guess everybody felt the same way," she revealed. "They wanted us to have a lot of fun, that was a priority. And so Jensen took that to heart. At every opportunity that he could find, he would be really playful and to open and try things; throw different things at it and find those poppy little chemistry moments. There are so many of those."

Countdown Showrunner Derek Haas Answers Your 5 Questions!

Was Season 1 Written with Ending Already in Place or Did the Season Finale Evolve Over Time?

"Had it all mapped out, including the last image of the season. 😬"

How Did Mark Get Access to Painkillers in Prison?

"He is nothing if not resourceful."

If "No One Is Safe," How Does Haas Avoid Potentially Losing the Viewers' Trust?

"You asked two questions! I'll answer this one (and thank you for the nice words… the cast IS fantastic.) I think there are no guarantees in life, and shows are more interesting if you don't know what's coming next. Although… my wife loves spoilers so she doesn't get anxious… not me!"

How Does the Team Decide When to Go with Vests and Gear?

"I should have a better answer for this, but I don't have my tech advisors with me… in fact, let me get back to you on this one. I think it has to do with if they're expecting a firefight or it's a pre-planned raid versus rolling up to interview or surveilling or UC. But don't quote me!"

How Much of a Factor Do Critics Play in Prime Video Giving the Season 2 Green Light?

"Critics work hard and have a tough job. The ones who liked Countdown are obviously brilliant and talented. The ones who didn't, well, you can't get it right all the time, and you'll get 'em next time! 😀 The truth is that renewal will be based on whether or not viewers show up each week."

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!