The Rookie Spinoff Update; Upfronts Images; Cast Message to Fans

The Rookie: Alexi Hawley offers a spinoff update; Disney's Upfronts image gallery released; the cast has a video message for the fans.

With tonight bringing the Season 7 finale of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, we have some end-of-the-season updated and more to pass along. First up, Hawley offered an update on the previously announced spinoff set to take place in Washington state and spotlighting a male cop making a major change in his life. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Hawley shared, "I've been going back and there's a script, I've been doing some drafts and getting some notes. You know me, I'm a hopeful person, so I remain hopeful. I mean, it would be a great thing. So let's see." Craig Erwich, President, Disney Television Group, noted that he didn't have any additional news to share when asked by Deadline Hollywood during Disney's Upfronts presentation from earlier today.

Speaking of the Upfronts, we have an image gallery to pass along from the festivities, followed by a video message from the cast thanking the fans for their love and support this season.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

