Countdown S01E12: "This Is His Signature" Episode Trailer Released

Check out the trailer for Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles & Jessica Camacho-starring Countdown S01E12: "This Is His Signature."

We're not just down to only hours until the next episode of Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) and Jessica Camacho (Bosch: Legacy, Watchmen)-starring Countdown hits Prime Video screens. We're also down to the season's final two episodes – which means we can expect anything and everything to go down during the following two chapters (especially the season's final two minutes, as Haas teased on Sunday – more on that below). Thankfully, Joe Dinicol (Fitz) was kind enough to post the official trailer for the season's penultimate episode, S01E12: "This Is His Signature" (directed by Lisa Robinson and written by Haas): "Another death increases tension as the team uncovers a shocking revelation about their suspect."

Here's a look at the episode trailer posted by Dinicol, followed by a few show-related updates from the past few days:

Under the caption, "Mission definitely accomplished," Prime Video posted some new behind-the-scenes looks at Ackles, Dinicol, Uli Latukefu, Violett Beane, and Elliot Knight having a little fun while taking a break between scenes. Here's a look, followed by Haas's insights from this past weekend:

Earlier today, Haas tackled another five questions about the hit series. With only two episodes to go, Haas tackled why we haven't seen family members during the medical moments, Shepherd's (Violett Beane) issues with Bell (Elliot Knight), his favorite part of "Run," the importance of color in his storytelling, and why viewers need to brace themselves for those final two minutes…

(1) Why haven't we seen family members during hospital scenes or during Meachum's treatment? "It's hard to show everything in an episode… sometimes you can assume there are things happening in the world that you didn't see."

(2) Why was Shepherd upset with Bell about her sister? "I think she was more upset at herself and Molly but took her frustration out a bit on Bell. She probably feels bad about that."

(3) What was Haas's favorite part of the episode? "I liked the interview room scene with TK. All that religious-sounding nonsense to get him to talk. And the guy playing TK — Patrick — was really good."

(4) How important is color in Haas's storytelling? "a. They look good on Jensen. b. Vanessa and Jonathan definitely had an 80s aesthetic going when they were thinking about how they wanted the show to feel. This fits."

(5) What does Haas have in store for the final two episodes (no spoilers)? "A final two minutes that will have you saying 'they can't do this to me.'"

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

