Countdown Showrunner on Jensen Ackles' Music, Difficult Eps & More

Countdown Showrunner Derek Haas on whether he considered using Jensen Ackles' music, the most difficult episode to write, and more.

If it's Sunday, then it must be time for Showrunner Derek Haas to take on five questions you have about Prime Video's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)—starring Countdown. This week, Haas tackles which episode was the most difficult to write, if he ever thought about using Ackles' music, something about Supernatural (you'll understand why we're being vague), how much the actors impact their characters, and how Haas was able to craft the series. Here's a look:

Which "Countdown" Episode Was the Most Difficult to Write?

"Excellent question. The most difficult to write is a tie between the first one… always hard to get a series going with a combo of character introductions plus plot plus twists… the other one that was hard to write is 10 for reasons you will understand in a month or so. 😬"

Will Jensen Ackles' Music Be Heard During the Show?

"We don't have any of Jensen's original music on the show because it would be weird to have Mark Meachum running around while Jensen Ackles is singing over it. But he had some cool ideas for some bands that did make it into episodes. The last song in episode 12 was his idea."

NOTE: Someone Asked a Question About "Supernatural" But Then Deleted It:

"I think so but I don't know all 327 episodes like the back of my hand. (That episode 'The Monster At The End of This Book' was awesome… I know that.)"

How Much Did the Actors Influence Their Characters?

"They all influenced their characters as we went along. They are a really upbeat, funny, fun, up-for-anything cast and I'm sure their characters reflect that more and more as the series progresses."

How Did Haas Craft the Series From the Start?

"I didn't do a bible… just had some character sketches and boarded the season before I started writing. My guy JP Meier did a great job of being sort of the human bible of the show and keeping any important facts in his head so we could say 'oh yeah, we already covered that.'"

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

