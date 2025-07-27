Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown

Countdown Showrunner on Mark/Amber Moments, Volchek/LA Hate & More

Showrunner Derek Haas returns to tackle five of YOUR questions (and bonus questions) about Prime Video's Jensen Ackles-starring Countdown.

Just because it's been a busy San Diego Comic-Con weekend doesn't mean we forgot about Showrunner Derek Haas' promise to take on five questions you have about Prime Video's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)—starring Countdown every Sunday during the season. For this go around, the topics range from brain tumor research and difficult Mark/Amber moments, to the task force's immediate family members, Volchek's issues with Los Angeles, and whether the cast will be heading to Brazil. But that's not all, because Haas also tackles two bonus questions – here's a look:

(1) Has Haas Read Recent Reports About Clinical Trials for Brain Tumors Where Tumors Disappeared?

"I might have."

(2) What Was the Most Difficult Mark/Amber Moment to Write Regarding Development?

"The upcoming one in the next episode. 🤐"

(3) Will we get to meet more of the task force members' immediate family?

"Yep"

(4) Will We Learn Why Volchek (Bogdan Yasinski) Hates LA?

"Yep. In the next episode."

(5) Will the "Countdown" Cast Be Heading to Brazil?

"They have to try and save LA first!"

BONUS #1: Who's Behind the Show's Amazing Cinematography?

"Jonathan Brown and Vanessa Joy Smith. They set the badass look of the show. So talented… very lucky to get to work with them."

BONUS #2: Will We Learn More About Heather (Rachel Armstrong)?

"What do you want to know?"

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

