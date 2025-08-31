Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown

Countdown Showrunner on Season 2 Status, Fan Interactions & More

Countdown Showrunner Derek Haas on where things stand with Season 2, his favorite fan interactions, and what could be... ominous sarcasm?!?

With the season finale of Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) and Jessica Camacho (Bosch: Legacy, Watchmen)-starring Countdown set to hit this week, it's time for the showrunner to tackle five more of your questions. For this go-around (we won't say final since we don't know if we might get the actual final one next weekend), Haas addressed how he gets feedback on the show, which character he relates to the most, where things stand regarding a second season, what he enjoys most about fan interactions, and how fans should be feeling after the Countdown season finale (with a quick editorial note from us):

(1) How Does Haas Get Feedback on the Show Throughout the Season? "Since this is my only social media, my perception's based on comments skewed in my favor because you like the show if you're looking here. I see where it falls in the world on Amazon's top 10 each week but that can be apples to oranges. Also, my brother texts me what he likes or doesn't."

(2) Which Character Does Haas Relate to the Most? "I'd most relate to Sam Johnson. Just wants to be part of the team but the higher-ups… it's all political… maybe you can put in a good word for me?"

(3) Any Season 2 Updates? "Nothing new to share. I know there are a lot of fans over at Prime who really champion the show so I'm hoping for great news but not sure when the timing will be. Thanks for watching though and tell everyone who has been holding out for binging, now's the time!"

(4) What Has Haas Enjoyed the Most When It Comes to Fan Interactions? "It is fun to see what scenes or lines or twists hit for you guys on here. Always awesome when there's something I think will work and then it lands. I like the buildup to the episodes and I like the recaps. Anyone talking up the show has my thanks!"

(5) How Should Fans Feel After the Season Finale? "Satisfied knowing that all the characters are okay and going to live long, happy, fulfilling lives!" [EDITOR'S NOTE: We're sensing sarcasm. Uh-oh.]

(BONUS) Does Haas Prefer Being Able to Write an Entire Season Ahead of Time for a Series? "I like both ways… having a room with camaraderie and crazy ideas always bouncing around with talented people is exhilarating and often rewarding… writing solo is more like writing a novel which can also be exciting and thrilling. I don't know which I like better! Both fun."

(BONUS) What Went Into Haas's Decisions When It Comes to "Big Bads" This Season? "Looking for different flavors… mainly talking to tech advisors about various task forces and what types of threats/cases they investigate and then choosing a path from there that sounds interesting to me."

Countdown Season Finale "Fiendish Twist"? Ackles on Meachum's Future

Do you remember how Haas teased that the final two minutes of the season would have viewers talking (more on that below)? Well, Matt Webb Mitovich's "Matt's Inside Line" has more to add to that – and it's not going to make the wait for next week's season finale (or a possible Season 2) any easier. "Man, I don't know how I fell for it, but there is a fiendish twist toward the end of the Sept. 3 finale that 100% caught me off guard," Mitovich shared. "The season-ender also features a hook-up… some untimely Molly drama… and a closing shot that is even more distressing than Episode 11's. If the Prime Video thriller isn't already renewed by then, its fans will be screaming."

Ackles had a chance to address that exchange between Meachum (Ackles) and Blythe (Eric Dane) about Meachum's interest in moving up the chain of command and how he feels like he can be his own worst enemy during an interview with TV Line. "It was one of those things in the script — when I read it, it made me think of, funny enough, 'Top Gun: Maverick,' where Maverick [Tom Cruise] should have been an admiral at this point, but he's still way down here at a lower level, and it's because he feels like that's where best suited and that's where he can be used and utilized the best," Ackles revealed. "I kind of feel like Meachum fits that bill a little bit, where he's like, 'I don't want to be pulling strings with politicians. I don't want to be. That's your job. I'm the hammer. So that's what I want to be. I want to be the blunt instrument that is used to crush and catch the bad guys."

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

