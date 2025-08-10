Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown

Countdown Showrunner Q&A: Jensen Ackles Adlibbing; Shock on the Way?

In this week's Q&A, Countdown Showrunner Derek Haas talks Jensen Ackles' (The Boys, Supernatural) adlibbing and teases a "shock" on the way.

This week kicks off the first of the final four episodes of Prime Video and Showrunner Derek Haas's Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural)—starring Countdown, which means it's time for Haas to tackle five more of your questions about the hit streaming series. For this go-around, Haas prepares viewers for more cliffhangers – and a big shock on the way?!? In addition, we learn more about "white noise," a fun connection with NBC's Chicago PD, Ackles's ad-libbing, and more:

(1) Haas Teases "More Cliffhangers"… and a Shock?!?

"Not only will there be more cliffhangers there will also be a shoc"

(2) Haas on What Amber Meant by Calling Mark "White Noise":

"Most sound machines here have a setting for 'white noise' which is just like static on a radio. She's joking that what usually comes out of his mouth is a lot of nonsense."

(3) Haas on that Jay Halstead/Chicago PD and Mark Meachum/Countdown Army Connection:

"They very well might have! Crossover?" (Haas on if they served at the same time in the same unit)

(4) Haas on the Team's Families Not Being Safe (and Los Angeles Teachers):

"Don't be too hard on Amina. Teachers in Los Angeles are really adept at laying the guilt trip on parents! (Just kidding teachers… you guys are great. And who knew it was gonna be a bad day for poetry in the park?)"

(5) Haas on Jensen Ackles, Adlibbing & The Best Lines That Made It Into the Show:

"There are so many! There was one that TVline had as a quote of the week and I texted him congratulations. In 108, the lines written were, 'I can make ocean noises.' 'I use white noise.' 'I can do that.' 'You are white noise.' So keeping the rhythm 'I can make white noise' was all him. 😀"

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions. Ackles's Mark Meachum is described as a rogue L.A. detective, wrong-side-of-the-tracks kind of guy who takes risks that most people wouldn't take. That could make things difficult when Meachum finds himself part of an elite team that also includes Nathan Blythe (Eric Dane), Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Keyonte Bell (Elliot Knight), Evan Shepherd (Violett Beane), and Lucas Finau (Uli Latukefu).

