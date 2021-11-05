Cowboy Bebop: Faye Valentine Takes Center Stage in New Key Art Poster

So the last time we checked in on Netflix's upcoming live-action series adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, viewers were being treated with a line-up of character profile key art posters focusing on John Cho's Spike Spiegel Mustafa Shakir's Jet Black, Daniella Pineda's Faye Valentine, Alex Hassell's Vicious, Elena Satine's Julia, and (of course, it goes without saying) Ein. But now that we've hit the two-week mark ahead of its November 19th debut, it's back to the sci-fi grindhouse style of promotion that we've been loving since they first dropped that production video shot from Ein's perspective. First up, Spike and Jet play backup singers as Faye take center stage and steals (for the bounty, of course) the spotlight:

Now without further ado (and with some cool extras waiting for you after), here's a look at the official trailer for Cowboy Bebop for you to check out or check out for the 387th time (collecting its Netflix bounty on November 19th):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cowboy Bebop | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULCIHP5dc44)

Previously, viewers were treated to an extended preview of the highly-anticipated series called "The Lost Session" (with the promise of an official trailer in one week). From seeing the trio in serious ass-kicking mode for the first time to visions of big bad Vicious (Alex Hassell) to a bounty capture that goes a little wrong (we're siding with Faye on this one), what follows is the best sense of how closely the series and the anime vibe:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cowboy Bebop | Official Teaser "Lost Session" | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JDWm1f6-M0)

Welcome to the World of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop!

Spike Spiegel (Cho): Spike Spiegel is an impossibly cool "cowboy" (bounty hunter) with a deadly smile, a wry wit, and style to spare. He travels the solar system with his ex-cop partner, Jet, pursuing the future's most dangerous bounties with a combination of charm, charisma — and deadly Jeet Kune Do.

Jet Black (Shakir): Jet Black was one of the few honest cops in the solar system before an ultimate betrayal robbed him of all that he loved, forcing him into a vagabond life of hunting bounties to put food on the table. Jet is an inveterate jazz enthusiast and Captain of the Bebop.

Faye Valentine (Pineda): Faye Valentine is a bold, brash, and unpredictable bounty hunter. Suffering from amnesia after years of being cryogenically frozen, Faye does whatever it takes to survive. Whether she's lying, stealing, or just being a thorn in Spike and Jet's side.

Vicious (Hassell): A man who thoroughly enjoys a good kill, Vicious is the Syndicate's most notorious hitman. He's also Spike Spiegel's ex-partner and arch-enemy.

Julia (Satine): With a sultry beauty and a voice to die for, Julia is the dream-like object of Spike Spiegel's desire. She struggles to survive in a violent world.

Chalmers (Stults): Chalmers is the epitome of a Western lawman. He is also Jet Black's former co-detective in the ISSP's Homicide Division. He wears a chronic smile that makes you want to punch him square in the face… especially Jet. And that's only partly because Chalmers is dating his ex-wife these days.

Ana (Tunie): Ana is the proprietor of the hottest underground bluesy jazz club on Mars. And while she acts as a surrogate mom to Spike, there is nothing warm and cuddly about her. Cool and intense, Ana is definitely not a woman to be trifled with.

Gren (Park): Gren is Ana's right-hand person. They run the front of the house for Ana's jazz club. As capable with their wit as a Glock, as confident in a dress as a suit, they are a Bowie-esque embodiment of 22nd century handsome and seductive beauty.

Mao (House): Mao is the Capo of the Syndicate's "White Tigers" family. Despite, or perhaps because of, her blue-collar background, Mao is more cunning, adept, crafty, and deadly than her counterparts.

Shin (Truong) & Lin (Xuande): Dressed to kill (because they do), Shin and Lin serve as Vicious' twin Syndicate henchmen. Despite being fearful of their volatile boss, they are fiercely loyal to Vicious in his quest (for reasons we have yet to understand) to take down Spike Spiegel.

"Cool, Lost, Hungry" are all pretty accurate when it comes to describing Spike. we asked the cast of Cowboy Bebop to interview each other about the upcoming series. #Tudum pic.twitter.com/fexhRajt01 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The series is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner of Midnight Radio serving as showrunners and executive-producing. Christopher Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok) wrote the first episode and will executive produce. In addition, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio (Limetown, High Fidelity, Knightfall); Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer, Hanna); Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc; Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, and Matthew Weinberg will executive-produce. Original anime director Shinichiro Watanabe serves as a consultant. The writing team includes Nemec, Yost, Vivian Lee (Lost in Space), Liz Sagal (Sons of Anarchy), Karl Taro Greenfeld (Ray Donovan), Alexandra E Hartman, Sean Cummings (Everything Sucks!), Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Lost), and Jennifer Johnson (Designated Survivor). As for directors, the ten episodes will be split between directors Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil) and Michael Katleman (Zoo).