Posted in: Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding

Crazy Rich Asians: Henry Golding on Status of HBO Max Spinoff Series

Henry Golding (Daniela Forever) spoke with us about the status of the "Crazy Rich Asians" HBO Max series from screenwriter Adele Lim.

To say that Crazy Rich Asians has been a cultural phenomenon is an understatement, but it's also been seven years since the original Warner Bros film was released, which was based on the Kevin Kwan 2013 book of the same name. Kwan has also released two sequels in China Rich Girlfriend (2015) and Rich People Problems (2017), and a spinoff, Lies and Wedding (2024). Directed by Jon M. Chu with a script from Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, the film featured an ensemble Asian cast, and follows a couple, Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), an NYU economics professor, and her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding) as they fly to Singapore for his best friend Colin Khoo (Chris Pang) and Araminta Lee's (Sonoya Mizuno) wedding.

With the success of the film and its stars, which included future Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, sequels were being developed, but creative differences led to Chiarelli and Lim's initial exit, with Amy Wang writing the sequel in March 2022. Jason Kim was also set to write a separate spinoff film that features Gemma Chan's Astrid Leong-Teo. In February 2025, Lim returned to the fold as a showrunner of a TV series adaptation, evolved from the undeveloped sequels, for HBO Max that would adapt China Rich Girlfriend, Rich People Problems, and Lies and Weddings. While promoting his latest film, Daniela Forever, Golding reflects on his legacy in the film and provides an update on the TV series.

Crazy Rich Asians Star Henry Golding Talks Film Legacy and HBO Max Series Update

I can't believe it's been like seven years since 'Crazy Rich Asians' came out. It's done so much culturally across the board here. Have you spoken to anyone involved or to Adele about what is developing from the TV series as it relates to the Kevin Kwan books? How does it feel to continue Nick's story?

I'm in the dark as much as you are, sadly. They won't release the full idea of what they're going to be doing, or what they are focusing on, or who the main character will be. I would love to sit back with Nicholas, whom we saw at a surface level. There's so much history there, and so much to explore. It's a fun world to live in, full of amazing, colorful characters, so hopefully they're able to piece it together and get everybody cleared from their schedules.

Crazy Rich Asians, which also stars Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, and Ken Jeong, is available on digital. Daniela Forever, which also stars Beatrice Grannò, Nathalie Poza, Aura Garrido, and Rubén Ochandiano, is available in select theaters and on digital.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!