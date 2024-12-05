Posted in: Comics, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: ,

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis Reacts to "Special Thanks" Credit

James Gunn made sure Creature Commandos co-creators J. M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick were at the top of the "Special Thanks" credit list.

Published
by
|
Comments

It was back in October 2023 when Creature Commandos co-creator J. M. DeMatteis (co-created with artist Pat Broderick) checked in on social media with some kind words to share about meeting with James Gunn and getting a sense of what DC Studios co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran had planned for their adult animated series take on the popular DC Comics characters (more on that below). Over a year later, the first two episodes are currently streaming, and the buzz from critics and viewers is that DC Studios' New DCU is off to a great start. Now, DeMatteis is checking to let Gunn know that he appreciates the "Special Thanks" included in the show's end credits.

creature commandos
Image: DC Studios; Threads Screencap

"Haven't seen 'Creature Commandos' yet, but someone was kind enough to share this…," DeMatteis posted, along with a screencap of the end credits moment that has him and Broderick listed together at the top of a list of names whose creativity and imagination added to the character's story. "From the bottom of our hearts, JM," Gunn responded on Threads. Here's a look at the exchange:

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis Reacts to "Special Thanks" Credit
Image: Threads Screencap

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x back in October 2023 about meeting with Gunn. In a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.