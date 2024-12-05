Posted in: Comics, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis Reacts to "Special Thanks" Credit

James Gunn made sure Creature Commandos co-creators J. M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick were at the top of the "Special Thanks" credit list.

It was back in October 2023 when Creature Commandos co-creator J. M. DeMatteis (co-created with artist Pat Broderick) checked in on social media with some kind words to share about meeting with James Gunn and getting a sense of what DC Studios co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran had planned for their adult animated series take on the popular DC Comics characters (more on that below). Over a year later, the first two episodes are currently streaming, and the buzz from critics and viewers is that DC Studios' New DCU is off to a great start. Now, DeMatteis is checking to let Gunn know that he appreciates the "Special Thanks" included in the show's end credits.

"Haven't seen 'Creature Commandos' yet, but someone was kind enough to share this…," DeMatteis posted, along with a screencap of the end credits moment that has him and Broderick listed together at the top of a list of names whose creativity and imagination added to the character's story. "From the bottom of our hearts, JM," Gunn responded on Threads. Here's a look at the exchange:

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x back in October 2023 about meeting with Gunn. In a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

