Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos Season 2 Production "On a Fast Track": Lorey

DC Studios' Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey offered some promising news about Season 2 production and the animated team.

Article Summary Showrunner Dean Lorey confirms Creature Commandos Season 2 is on a fast production track.

The lineup revealed in Season 1 will most likely carry over to Season 2.

Fans can expect a beefed-up G.I. Robot and familiar faces from the finale.

James Gunn continues his creative input, having written all of the Season 1 episodes.

The season finale of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos did an excellent job of tying up some storyline threads while leaving a few still dangling and offering a few new ones for fans to pull on. And let's not forget the new team that was introduced – which we will get into in a minute. But first, we're taking a look at what Showrunner Dean Lorey had to share recently regarding the second season, and it's a surprising update – in a good way! "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it," Lorey shared during an interview with The Direct while promoting the fifth season of Max's Harley Quinn.

As for whether or not the team that we were introduced to at the end of the first season is the one that will get the spotlight, Lorey cautiously added that the lineup we saw is "at least somewhat accurate" for the second season. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that, and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot," he said.

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

The roll call for Creature Commandos Season 1 includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!