Creepshow: Greg Nicotero Stands By Decision to Pull Marilyn Manson Ep

On Thursday, fans of AMC Networks' horror streaming service Shudder's Creepshow received a gift in the form of news that the series would be returning for a third season later this year (with Ethan Embry and Andrew Bachelor among the guest stars)- ahead of its second season return on April 1. But with talk of the second season also comes the matter of actor/musician Marilyn Manson (Brian Warner), who was publicly accused by Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood as well as other women of abuse. The fallout saw Manson being dropped by his record label as well as being removed from the current season of STARZ's American Gods as well as the upcoming season of the horror anthology series.

"I don't think there was a moment where we didn't want to do the right thing and pull the episode,' said series creator and executive producer Greg Nicotero during today's TCA Winter Tour. "I don't think we thought of that more than four seconds…we stand by the decision, we stand by the support that shows." Fans of the horror anthology series won't have to worry about the move impacting the season- Nicotero and his team have already chosen the removed eps' replacement. "[Molly Ringwald episode "Sibling Rivalry"] is a really fun and clever right of passage high school episode," he revealed. "It's really fun and really good and we just have to keep going."

"During our season two production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet," Nicotero explained when news of the series' third season renewal was first announced. "I'm incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honoring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year."