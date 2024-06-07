Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, criminal, ed brubaker, preview, prime video, sean phillips

Criminal: John Hawkes Joins Prime Video's Brubaker/Phillips Adapt

John Hawkes has joined the cast of Prime Video's live-action series adaptation of Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips's graphic novel series Criminal.

The already impressive cast for Prime Video's live-action series adaptation of Ed Brubaker (Westworld, Batman: Caped Crusader) and Sean Phillips's multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series Criminal continues to grow. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that John Hawkes (HBO's True Detective: Night Country) has been tapped to join the "interlocking universe of crime stories."

Based on the description provided, Hawkes's Sebastian Hyde is "a hard man who is six months out from a stroke and now walks with a cane. Once the biggest shark in the shark tank, Hyde is now showing his humanity a bit — maybe a bit too much. The owner of a gambling club, the kind of man whose name is accompanied by fear, Hyde can be both amused by someone one minute and a ruthless enforcer the next." Hawkes joins a cast that includes Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Adria Arjona (Hit Man, Andor), Pat Healy (Better Call Saul), and Taylor Selé (BMF).

Both Brubaker & Phillips are set to executive produce, with Brubaker penning the pilot script and serving as co-showrunner – alongside acclaimed crime fiction author Jordan Harper (Hightown, Gotham, The Mentalist). In addition, writer-directors Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel, Masters of the Air) have been tapped to direct the first four episodes and executive-produce.

Brubaker and Phillips are considered by many to be one of the most acclaimed teams in the history of comics, having spent over two decades creating such hits as Criminal, The Fade Out, Kill or Be Killed, Reckless, Pulp, and many others. In fact, the "grand masters of crime comics" have seen their best-selling library of graphic novels translated around the world in over a dozen languages – with Criminal as the best-selling, internationally-published graphic novel series.

Brubaker has left an impressive imprint during his time with the comics industry, penning key arcs for Marvel & DC Comics – including Batman, Catwoman, The Immortal Iron Fist, and Captain America, including creating the character of the Winter Soldier. Along with already impressive television work, Harper is the award-winning author of She Rides Shotgun (currently being adapted as a feature film with Taron Egerton attached) and Everybody Knows (named as a "Best Crime Novel of the Year" by The New York Times for 2023).

"'Criminal" is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics," shared Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly-owned development, Amazon MGM Studios. "I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen." Prime Video's Criminal is executive produced by Brubaker and Harper, alongside Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett. Legendary Television will also serve as an executive producer, with Amazon MGM Studios producing the series.

