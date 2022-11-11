Criminal Minds: Evolution- Nicole Pacent Joins in Key Recurring Role

With less than two weeks to go until Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution hits streaming screens, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) has been cast in a key recurring role. In the series return, the BAU team finds itself taking on an UnSub unlike any other. In this case, taking on a threat that's had the entire pandemic to plan… and recruit. Pacent's Rebecca is a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate.

Also, on Thanksgiving night, CBS will host a special broadcast of the opening episode at 10 pm ET/PT. And don't forget that after the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays (exclusively on the streamer), with a midseason finale on Thursday, December 15. The season will then return on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with all-new episodes dropping weekly (with the season finale set for Thursday, February 9). Now here's a look at the official trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution which was released last week, with the 10-episode season set to premiere on November 24th:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.