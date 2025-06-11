Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution – Our S08E06: "Hell Is Empty…" Preview

We've got images, two sneak peeks, and more for this week's episode of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, S08E06: "Hell Is Empty...."

In the midst of what's turned out to be a very busy news week for a whole lot of reasons, we wanted to make sure that we didn't forget about fans of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. Just to be clear? Even though we're previewing S08E06: "Hell Is Empty…," we're doing it very reluctantly. Nothing against the episode or the show, just so we're clear! It's just that the idea of being buried alive creeps us out on any number of levels, so… yeah. Never let it be said that we're not willing to sacrifice for your viewing needs… now check out the official overview, image gallery, and two sneak peeks at this week's chapter:

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E06: "Hell Is Empty…" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 6: "Hell Is Empty…" – The team investigates a network killer who buries his victims alive. Written by Charles Dewey, here's a look at the official image gallery and sneak preview for this week's chapter:

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid will return for an episode. Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

