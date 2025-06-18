Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E07: "…All the Devils are Here" Preview

Hostages are taken and Voit confronts a familiar "face" in our preview for Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E07: "...All the Devils are Here."

On the plus side, last week's episode of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution brought Tyler (RJ Hatanaka) some closure, learning what he needed to know about his sister's death from Voit (Zach Gilford). But things did not end on a good note, with the BAU going on lockdown as a "gift" arrives – one signaling that things are about to get far, far worse. That brings us to our preview for this week's chapter, the appropriately titled S18E07: "…All the Devils are Here," where a coordinated attack sees UnSubs from Voit's network taking hostages… and claiming victims. Along with the official overview, we have a look at the image gallery and a sneak preview that was released – all waiting for you below:

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E07: "…All the Devils are Here" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 7: "…All the Devils are Here" – UnSubs from Voit's network take hostages, torturing and killing them as Voit (Zach Gilford) is confronted by a familiar "face" from his past. Written by Carlton William Gillespie, here's a look at the official image gallery and sneak preview for this week's chapter:

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid will return for an episode. Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!