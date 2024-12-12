Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Matthew Gray Gubler Appearing in "Evolution" Season 3

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3 will feature Matthew Gray Gubler‘s (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid appearing in an episode.

When Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 3 (the franchise's overall 18th season) finally hits Paramount+ screens, it looks like fans might get to learn about that "special assignment" that Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid has been on for the past two seasons directly from Reid. Deadline Hollywood has confirmed that the actor/director will appear "in part of one episode" of the third season – though details beyond that are being kept under wraps. Back in September, we learned that Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) had joined the cast for a multi-episode arc. Garcia's Dr. Julia Ochoa is one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), who, by contrast, believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the second season picked up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigated the deadly mystery of "Gold Star." As the conspiracy unfolded, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) was met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) negotiated a deal that transferred him to federal custody – in the BAU's own backyard. The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and Ryan-James Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. For the second season, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Snowpiercer), Brian White (Ray Donovan, Chicago Fire), Tuc Watkins (Uncoupled, Black Monday), and the returning Paul F. Tompkins.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios – with Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serving as showrunner. In addition, Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon serve as executive producers. Both seasons of the streaming series are available on Paramount+, as are all 15 seasons of the original run (which ran on CBS from 2005 to 2020).

