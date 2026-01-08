Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Cross

Cross Season 2 Official Trailer: Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross Is Back!

Set for a three-episode return on Feb. 11th, here's the trailer for Showrunner Ben Watkins and series star Aldis Hodge's Cross Season 2.

Article Summary Aldis Hodge returns as Alex Cross in Season 2, launching with three episodes on February 11th.

The official Cross Season 2 trailer teases a high-stakes case and intense psychological drama.

Showrunner Ben Watkins reveals a multi-year vision for the Alex Cross series adaptation.

The new season introduces billionaire intrigue and a tense FBI-protected murder investigation.

It was back in October, during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025, when fans of Showrunner Ben Watkins, series star Aldis Hodge, and Prime Video's hit crime thriller series Cross found themselves on the receiving end of some very good Season 2 news. Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, the eight-episode new season will drop its first three episodes on Feb. 11th in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide (now that's a rollout), with the remaining episode dropping weekly. Now, we're getting a better look at what's to come with the release of the official trailer, key art poster, and official season overview.

"We want this thing to go for 10 seasons, but in my head, I had already made a four-year plan, and it's based on some things that I want to do to mine and pay homage to the characters that are in the Alex Cross book series," Watkins shared recently, offering some insight into his vision for the series adaptation. To make it official, we have a date announcement teaser waiting for yoy above, and a series/season overview waiting below.

Prime Video's Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by executive producer, showrunner, and writer Ben Watkins, based on the characters from James Patterson's best-selling Alex Cross book series. The Washington, D.C. crime drama follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the minds of murderers in order to identify and catch them.

Season Two pushes the series into a bolder, more dangerous chapter as billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat — one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross's partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection.

Returning with Hodge for Season 2 are Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill. Joining them this season are Watkins, Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, the streaming series is executive-produced by Watkins, Hodge, Patterson, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, Craig Siebels, Owen Shiflett, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa.

