Cruel Summer Season 2 E01 Preview: Megan & Isabella's Ride-or-Die Vow With the Freeform series set to return on June 5th, here's a look at a sneak preview for Cruel Summer Season 2 Ep. 1 "Welcome to Chatham."

With the second season of Freeform, Bert V. Royal & showrunner Elle Triedman's Cruel Summer set to hit our screens beginning next week, today seems as about as good of a day to pass along a sneak preview for S02E01 "Welcome to Chatham." Previously, we were treated to some disturbing teases at a season that sees three different storylines playing out during the "Y2K hysteria" time period – including overviews, images & more. This time around, we see Megan (Sadie Stanley) and Isabella (Lexi Underwood) make a ride-or-die vow to each other that's just oozing with foreshadowing…

Here's a look at a sneak preview of the second-season return of Freeform's Cruel Summer – followed by a look back at what we know about the season so far (with the series set to return on Monday, June 5, at 9 pm ET with a two-episode season premiere):

Cruel Summer Season 2 Previews & More

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of "Cruel Summer" follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan (Sadie Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood), and Megan's best friend Luke (Griffin Gluck), the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. Freeform's Cruel Summer Season 2 stars Stanley, Underwood, Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore (with Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza recurring):

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 1 "Welcome to Chatham": In Summer 1999, small-town computer genius Megan resents the arrival of outgoing and mysterious foreign exchange student Isabella. Little does she know how her life will change by Summer 2000.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 2 "Ride or Die": In Summer 1999, Isabella grows closer to Luke while struggling to connect with Megan. In Winter 1999, Isabella searches for justice following the disastrous Christmas party.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 3 "Bloody Knuckles": In Summer 1999, Megan and Isabella bond during an overnight at the Chambers' cabin. Luke tries to stand up to Brent but ends up causing more problems for his dad. Suspicions are raised after fingerprints are found on the gun that shot Luke

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 4 "Springing a Leak": In Summer 1999, Megan wants to be adventurous and makes fake IDs for the gang. In Winter 1999, a burst pipe leads the Landrys and Isabella to a messy night at the Chambers' house. Isabella wants to help but is met with resistance from Megan.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 5 "All I Want for Christmas": In Summer 1999, Isabella is rocked by a surprise visit from her past. In Winter 1999, Isabella's concerns for Megan lead her to some surprising news. In Summer 2000, family loyalties are tested.

Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano, and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple, with the series distributed internationally by eOne.

