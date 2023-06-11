Posted in: Freeform, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cruel summer, freeform, preview, season 2, trailer

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: Fingerprints Are Found & More

With a new episode hitting Freeform on Monday, here's a look at a trailer, preview & more for Cruel Summer S02E03 "Bloody Knuckles."

We weren't sure what we would think about a two-episode debut that would throw us into three separate timelines. But by the end of last week's run, we're definitely hooked on seeing where Freeform, Bert V. Royal & showrunner Elle Triedman's Cruel Summer Season 2 ends up taking us. To that end, we have a look at the next episode, with an overview, preview images, a trailer, and a sneak preview for S02E03 "Bloody Knuckles" (as well as overviews for the following two episodes) And just to make sure no one is caught unaware, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer just in case…

Cruel Summer Season 2 Previews & More

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of "Cruel Summer" follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan (Sadie Stanley), Isabella (Lexi Underwood), and Megan's best friend Luke (Griffin Gluck), the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. Freeform's Cruel Summer Season 2 stars Stanley, Underwood, Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore (with Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza recurring):

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 3 "Bloody Knuckles": In Summer 1999, Megan and Isabella bond during an overnight at the Chambers' cabin. Luke tries to stand up to Brent but ends up causing more problems for his dad. Suspicions are raised after fingerprints are found on the gun that shot Luke. Written by Heather F. Robb, here are previews of what's to come this week:

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 4 "Springing a Leak": In Summer 1999, Megan wants to be adventurous and makes fake IDs for the gang. In Winter 1999, a burst pipe leads the Landrys and Isabella to a messy night at the Chambers' house. Isabella wants to help but is met with resistance from Megan.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 5 "All I Want for Christmas": In Summer 1999, Isabella is rocked by a surprise visit from her past. In Winter 1999, Isabella's concerns for Megan lead her to some surprising news. In Summer 2000, family loyalties are tested.

Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano, and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple, with the series distributed internationally by eOne.

