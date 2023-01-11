Cruel Summer Season 2 Hits Summer 2023: Overview, Cast Info & Image With the series set to arrive this summer, here's a look at the cast, official overview and more for Freeform's Cruel Summer Season 2.

Back in April 2022, fans learned that Freeform's highest-rated series in the network's run would be returning for a second season. But there was a huge catch: the upcoming season would focus on a brand new cast and a new mystery. Earlier today, they learned during Freeform's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event that Cruel Summer would be returning this summer. Stemming from Entertainment One (eOne) and created by Bert V. Royal, with Elle Triedman serving as showrunner, the new season stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore (with Paul Adelstein set to recur). But it wasn't just about a release window, with a special look at the cast also released (see below). And after the preview image, you can check out the official overview that reveals a season involving three different storylines running around during the "Y2K hysteria" time period. And if you stay until the end, you will also be treated to a mini-teaser for the second season.

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of "Cruel Summer" follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward. Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano, and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple, with the series distributed internationally by eOne. Now, here's a look at the teaser promo that was released to coincide with the TCA news from earlier today: