Cruel Summer Season 2 Preview: Overviews, Images, Video Clips & More With a two-episode premiere set for June 5, here are preview images, episode overviews & video clips from Freeform's Cruel Summer Season 2.

With only a little more than two weeks to go until the second season of Freeform, Bert V. Royal & showrunner Elle Triedman's Cruel Summer hits our screens, we have a pretty extensive preview package to pass along. Previously, we were treated to some disturbing teases at a season that sees three different storylines playing out during the "Y2K hysteria" time period. But now? We have preview images & two video clips from the first two episodes ("Welcome to Chatham" & "Ride or Die," both premiering on June 5th), followed by episode overviews for the season's first five episodes.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Previews & More

Freeform's Cruel Summer Season 2 stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore (with Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza recurring). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview, as well as the teaser that was announced last summer (with the series set to return on Monday, June 5, at 9 pm ET with a two-episode season premiere):

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of "Cruel Summer" follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 1 "Welcome to Chatham": In Summer 1999, small-town computer genius Megan resents the arrival of outgoing and mysterious foreign exchange student Isabella. Little does she know how her life will change by Summer 2000.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 2 "Ride or Die": In Summer 1999, Isabella grows closer to Luke while struggling to connect with Megan. In Winter 1999, Isabella searches for justice following the disastrous Christmas party.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 3 "Bloody Knuckles": In Summer 1999, Megan and Isabella bond during an overnight at the Chambers' cabin. Luke tries to stand up to Brent but ends up causing more problems for his dad. Suspicions are raised after fingerprints are found on the gun that shot Luke

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 4 "Springing a Leak": In Summer 1999, Megan wants to be adventurous and makes fake IDs for the gang. In Winter 1999, a burst pipe leads the Landrys and Isabella to a messy night at the Chambers' house. Isabella wants to help but is met with resistance from Megan.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 5 "All I Want for Christmas": In Summer 1999, Isabella is rocked by a surprise visit from her past. In Winter 1999, Isabella's concerns for Megan lead her to some surprising news. In Summer 2000, family loyalties are tested.

Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano, and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple, with the series distributed internationally by eOne.