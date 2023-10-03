Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Angel Cop, anime, Black Rock Shooter, Crunchyroll, Cyber City Oedo 808, Gunbuster, Mononoke, streaming, The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar

Crunchyroll Adds Gunbuster, Mononoke and Other Discotek Anime Series

Crunchyroll has added six classic anime series like Gunbuster, Mononoke, and Black Rock Shooter, previously only available from Discotek.

Crunchyroll has added six classic older anime series previously only available from Discotek to the streaming service. Now fans can catch up with them on top of the newest shows.

Angel Cop – Episodes 1-6, English subtitled & dub

Japan is under attack. A group of violent terrorists, known as the Red May, have launched a wave of bombings and murder across Tokyo, threatening the stability of the entire country. In response, the government calls in the Special Security Force, an elite law enforcement division with the authorization to use any methods necessary to protect public safety.

Black Rock Shooter – Episodes 1-8, English subtitled & dub

Mato Kuroi just got into junior high school, and on the first day, someone catches her eye; her classmate Yomi Takanashi. The two meet…The innocent and naive Mato. The mature Yomi. Seemingly opposites, but the time they spend together only strengthens a growing friendship. As they go into their second year at the school, they get placed in separate classes they begin to grow apart. Somewhere simultaneously…In another world, a young girl…blue fire residing in her eyes. Black Rock Shooter faces another young girl, this one holding a jet-black scythe, Dead Master, and a battle to the death begins to unfold.

Also available in AU/NZ and South Africa

Cyber City Oedo 808 – Episodes 1-3, English subtitled & dub

In the distant future, three hardened criminals are conscripted by the Cyber Police to combat a crime wave in the hi-tech metropolis of Oedo.

Gunbuster Season 1 – Episodes 1-6, English subtitled & dub

When the space aliens killed Noriko Takaya's father, she swore she'd go into space to have her revenge. Yet being accepted into the prestigious Okinawa Girls' Space Pilot High School doesn't solve every problem. Looked down upon as the daughter of the admiral who lost, and having a stark lack of talent that prevents her from piloting a machine, Noriko's hopes for the future don't seem bright. But then, when the two candidates going into space are announced, Noriko's surprised to find her name right next to the star of the school (and Noriko's own idol), Kazumi Amano. Has Noriko's hard work paid off? Or is there more to Coach Ohta's reasons for selecting her? Most of all, is Noriko really ready for the horrors of space? Find out in Aim for the Top!: Gunbuster, a true masterpiece of anime history, and Hideaki Anno's directorial debut!

The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar – Episodes 1-49, English subtitled & dub

The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar Final – Episodes 1-8, English subtitled

This is the story of the brave men and women who will defend our world. On a desolate road in the snowy mountains, a childless couple wished upon a falling star. The star is revealed to be Galeon, a mechanical lion who delivers the baby Mamoru into their arms. Mamoru grows into an ordinary grade school student until the day when his class is caught up in a ferocious attack by the mechanoid alien Zonders. The young cyborg hero, Guy Shishioh, is sent by the UN alien defense force "GGG." He risks his own life without question to protect Mamoru's class and all of Earth.

Also available in AU/NZ and UK/IE

Mononoke – Episodes 1-12, English subtitled & dub

In feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague the countryside, leaving a trail of fear in their wake. One mysterious person has the power to slay the mononoke where they stand; he is known as the Medicine Seller, and he vanquishes the spirits using the power of his Exorcism Sword. In order to draw his sword, he must understand the Form, Truth, and Reason of the mononoke. Armed with a sharp wit, the Medicine Seller wanders from place to place, striking down the evil spirits in his wake.

