Crunchyroll Announces New Anime Acquistions at Anime Central 2023 During its Anime Central 2023 Industry Panel, Crunchyroll announced seven series heading to the streamer: MF Ghost, The Great Cleric & more.

At the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime Central 2023 this weekend, the streamer announced seven new anime series acquisitions that will launch this year.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Studio: CloverWorks

Launch: July 2023

Season 1 Synopsis: When the popular Hori and the gloomy Miyamura meet, they reveal another side of themselves. Could this be the start of something new?

Trailer:

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia

Show Page: crunchyroll.com/horimiya

The Great Cleric

Studios: Yokohama Animation Laboratory and Cloud Hearts

Launch: July 2023

Synopsis: Can a former salaryman become peerless in another world?! A salaryman was shot to death just before earning a promotion, and a god decided to reincarnate him in another world as a fifteen-year-old healer named Luciel. On top of all that, the country he was born into seems to hate healers. Feeling that he's in danger, Luciel visits the adventurers' guild in hopes of keeping himself safe. But the training is much harder than he expected, and every day he's forced to drink a mysterious beverage called "Substance X." Wait, this life doesn't seem to have anything to do with being a healer… The day-to-day life of a super-masochistic, back-from-the-dead healer begins, with his very survival on the line!

Trailer:

Territories: Worldwide excluding Asia, but including India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Maldives, the Middle East, and North African territories.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Launch: July 2023

Season 1 Synopsis: Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once but was dumped after a month. "Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Trailer:

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia

Show Page: crunchyroll.com/rent-a-girlfriend

Am I Actually the Strongest?

Studio: Staple Entertainment

Launch: July 2023

Synopsis: After being a shut-in, Haruto is reincarnated as a baby. And amazingly, that baby is a prince! However, he's abandoned in a forest on the day he's born because of his low magic level… What will be the fate of Haruto, who was inadvertently given 1000 times the normal amount of magic by the goddess of reincarnation without anyone noticing?!

Trailer:

Territories: Worldwide excluding Asia, but including India

Studio: Platinum Vision

Launch: October 2023

Light Novel Synopsis (via Seven Seas Entertainment): Ordinary office worker Oohashi Rae wakes up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite otome game, Revolution. To her delight, the first person to greet her is also her favorite character, Claire Francois – the main antagonist of the story! Now, Rae is determined to romance Claire instead of the game's male leads. But how will her villainous ladylove react to this courtship?!

Trailer:

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia

I Shall Survive Using Potions!

Studio: Jumondo

Launch: 2023

Synopsis: Nagase Kaoru, a 22-year-old office lady, suddenly finds herself reincarnated in another world. To help her survive in this new world, a being that amounts to its god gives Kaoru a younger body and… the ability to make insanely overpowered potions?! The reincarnated Kaoru must use her knowledge and cheatery to survive!

Trailer:

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia

MF GHOST

Studio: Felix Film

Launch: 2023

Synopsis: 202X A.D., a future beyond Initial D. Self-driving cars are in widespread use in Japan, and public roadways are used for auto racing. In such an era, a race called MFG has become popular around the globe. Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini… Participants are invited to race with their fastest cars. One such participant, a British racing school graduate, Kanata Rivington, returns to Japan to achieve his goal.

Trailer:

Territories: Worldwide, excluding Asia