Crunchyroll Expo 2022: Jujutsu Kaisen, Oddtaxi Guests; Hololive Meet

Crunchyroll Expo, in partnership with COVER Corporation, announced a special, never-before-seen edition of the Hololive Meet (holoMeet) experience, bringing fans closer than ever before to Hololive production's beloved VTubers during the yearly anime convention, taking place in San Jose, California from August 5-7, 2022. Crunchyroll Expo will also feature guests from the dark fantasy anime series Jujutsu Kaisen and the hilariously oddball Oddtaxi.

The Crunchyroll Expo edition of the HoloMeet experience will immerse fans closer than ever to their favorite Hololive VTubers, including a never-before-seen Hololive Showcase Experience, a multimedia experience and a montage of exclusive meet & greets, performances, and more, specially-created for the attendees of Crunchyroll Expo. The experience will run through the entire Crunchyroll Expo weekend and access to this experience is included with your ticket to the event. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive meet and greet sessions with a wide selection of Hololive production talents across the three-day event. More details are coming soon.

Crunchyroll Expo is also announcing a slate of in-person guests, including:

Kinoshita Bakuis the director and character designer of ODDTAXI, a Crunchyroll co-production following the mundane life of a solitary taxi driver who suddenly finds himself entangled in a mysterious disappearance in his town.

Adam McArthuris the English voice of Yuji Itadori in JUJUTSU KAISEN. Fans can also hear Adam's voice in numerous other animated projects, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and video games Far Cry 5 and Final Fantasy XV: Comrades.

Anne Yatco is a Filipino American voice actor and the English voice of Nobara Kugisaki in JUJUTSU KAISEN, in addition to a variety of roles: To Your Eternity, BEASTARS, Violet Evergarden: the Movie, Godzilla Singular Point, Mihoyo's Genshin Impact and Devilman Crybaby, among many others.

Kaiji Tangis the English voice of Satoru Gojo in JUJUTSU KAISEN. His work can also be seen in Bungo Stray Dogs, MEGALOBOX, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Kill la Kill, among many others.

Crunchyroll Expo is the yearly celebration of all things anime, featuring unique panels, exclusive merchandise, and world premieres. This year's show will both be in-person and streaming select panels on demand August 5–7, 2022, with an additional digital replay available until August 9, 2022. In-person, fans will be transported to New Crunchy City, a bustling anime metropolis comprised of four distinct districts: the Central Shopping District featuring anime merchandise, con exclusives, swag, and more, the Arts District home to nearly 150 artists, the Theater District showcasing anime premieres and screenings, and the Super Arcade featuring Club Yuzu, the place for gaming, raving, and more unique programming. Badge registration is available now at Crunchyrollexpo.com.