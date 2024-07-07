Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, my hero academia, one piece

Crunchyroll Rolls Out Huge Summer 2024 Anime Slate Lineup Update

Crunchyroll has released a HUGE update to its Summer 2024 anime lineup list. Here's a look at what's on tap from now through August...

The Summer 2024 anime season has officially kicked off, and this week fans can expect to find all the big premieres and highly anticipated returning series only on Crunchyroll, including Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian; Senpai is an Otokonoko; NieR:Automata Ver1.1a; Tower of God Season 2; Wistoria: Wand and Sword; Narenare -Cheer for You!- , MAYONAKA PUNCH; Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2; Bye Bye, Earth; Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!; and ATRI -My Dear Moments-, and more. A whole lot more. My Hero Academia Season 7 will return with new episodes starting July 13.

Crunchyroll Summer Anime Lineup

JUNE 26

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human (studio A-CAT)

Ike is a powerful magician and the leader of the Immortal Brigade, part of the Seventh Corps of the Demon Lord's Army. He single-handedly conquers fortresses and pushes back the armies of humanity. Neither Dairokuten, the Demon Lord, nor Ike's loyal soldiers know his darkest secret—he is a human in hiding! But can he keep his secret safe and bring peaceful coexistence to demons and humans? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

JUNE 29

My Wife Has No Emotion (Tezuka Productions)

Takuma isn't the most exciting guy. He's awkward, single, and does nothing but go to work and come home. Tired of doing chores, he decides to buy a housekeeping robot named Mina. She can cook and clean perfectly, and the two get to know each other better over time. Soon, Takuma starts to fall for Mina! But could a robot ever love him back? (Official Trailer)

JULY 1

SHY Season 2 (8bit)

On the brink of a third World War, superheroes appeared on Earth. Gifted with powers, their appearance brings peace to the world. The heroes each selected a country in which they would reside, serve, and protect its citizens. Shy is Japan's hero, endowed with super strength. Her most daunting enemy yet? Crippling shyness. Join Shy and her super friends as she defends Earth and gains confidence! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible (Yumeta Company)

Normally, people choose to become adventurers in their teens. At 30 years old, Rick Gladiator bucks the trend by leaving his job as a guild clerk to become an adventurer. He begins as a novice F-rank with the fighting strength of an S-rank. After two years of brutal training with the continent's strongest party, Orichalcum Fist, Rick will defeat anyone who underestimates him! (Official Trailer)

JULY 2

TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority- (SATELIGHT)

A student finds himself in a game of survival as half of the human population disappears each night! (Official Trailer)

JULY 3

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (Doga Kobo)

Alya is a transfer student enjoying popularity at her new high school, often sporting a cold shoulder while earning high marks in class. She ignores her nerdy classmate, Kuze Masachika, except for when she blurts out a flirtatious line to him in Russian. Little does she know, Kuze understands Russian, though he pretends not to. Let's see where this wacky love story takes them! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

JULY 4

Senpai is an Otokonoko (Project No.9)

For Makoto Hanaoka, life's about to get more complicated. Saki Aoi, a lively girl with loads of confidence, confesses her love for Makoto one day. When he fails to reciprocate, Saki declares she will be his first love! She shares her goal with a mutual friend, Ryuji Taiga, who also confesses his crush on Makoto. Stuck in a love triangle, Makoto must find a way to make it work and have fun. (Official Trailer)

Twilight Out of Focus (Studio DEEN)

A boys' school film club is the backdrop for three tales of new romance. Mao and Hisashi pair up for a project, make three promises, and draw closer together in the process. The club president, Jin, and a jealous junior named Giichi clash before finding common ground. Shion, a first-year student, joins the film club in search of a boyfriend and butts heads with Rei—until Rei asks him on a date. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and Hindi

Days with My Stepsister (Studio DEEN)

When his father remarries, Yuta Asamura winds up sharing a roof with his new stepsister, Saki Ayase, the hottest girl in his grade. Carrying the scars of their parents' troubled divorces, they vow to maintain a respectful distance. But what starts as cautious camaraderie blossoms into something deeper from shared experiences. Is it admiration, familial love, or something more? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Hindi

The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 (Tezuka Productions)

After inheriting his late grandmother's failing café, Hayato sees it as a bother and plans to sell it for a quick buck. Until he discovers five beautiful girls staying there! When they beg him to keep the café open, Hayato reluctantly gives in. Can he manage the seaside shop while learning to live with these unruly women? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Latin American Spanish and German

Pseudo Harem (NOMAD)

Eiji Kitahama joins the drama club with dreams of having a harem like the ones from his favorite manga. Rin Nanakura, an underclassman, finds herself crushing hard on Eiji, and tries on different personas in his presence to win him over. No matter how she acts, one thing is certain—her feelings for Eiji continue to grow stronger. Will she ever be able to tell him the truth and be herself? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells (Seven Arcs)

Touka always faded into the background at school. And when he's summoned to another world with his classmates, that still doesn't change! They all acquire top-rank skills, except Touka, who's deemed a failure and cast to ancient ruins by the goddess Vicius. Turns out, his low-rank skills may not be so useless after all. Now, he seeks revenge against the goddess, and his true nature is revealed. (Official Trailer)

Red Cat Ramen (E&H production)

Welcome to Ramen Akaneko, a restaurant run solely by cats. That is, until a human named Tamako Yashiro interviews for a job. Oddly enough, her candor about being a dog person lands her the job. This is a beautiful story of human and feline relationships woven through the many customers who visit Ramen Akaneko. Get ready for an extra helping of heartfelt moments that warm the body and soul. (Official Trailer)

JULY 5

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Cour 2 (A-1 Pictures)

The year 11954. YoRHa Soldiers <2B> and <9S> are newly dispatched to Earth to carry out and support the 243rd Descent Operation. There, they succeed in destroying the machine lifeform core units, <Adam> and <Eve>. With the annihilation of these enemies, the <Army of Humanity> takes this chance to end this long-lasting war and decides on an all-out attack against the machine lifeforms. This is a record of the battles and hopes of <Androids> and the fate which dictates them all… (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

Quality Assurance in Another World (100Studio and Studio Palette)

When a dragon attacks a peaceful village, it's not the beast that perplexes resident Nikola, but the man who comes to their aid. Haga, member of a secret royal team of investigators, intrigues her with his eccentric ways. It may be due to the fact he's a real-life QA debugger and this world is a VR game! With Haga by her side, Nikola is inspired to venture out and learn her world's true nature. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Arabic, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Cardfight Vanguard Divinez Season 2 (Kinema citrus, Gift-o'-Animation, and STUDIO JEMI)

Akina Myodo returns for more ultimate card battles in the latest Cardfight Vanguard Divinez season! (Official Trailer)

JULY 6

The Elusive Samurai (CloverWorks)

In the year 1333, the Kamakura shogunate government comes crumbling down. A trusted vassal, Ashikaga Takauji, betrays the shogunate and organizes a rebellion. Hojo Tokiyuki, the rightful heir, escapes the massacre with a Shinto priest named Suwa Yorishige to Kamakura. On the run and fighting to stay alive, Tokiyuki sets in motion his plan to reclaim his birthright. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: French and Hindi

SHOSHIMIN: How to Become Ordinary (Lapin Track)

Kobato decides to become an honest, humble citizen after enduring a bitter experience known as "wisdom work." He forms a pact with Osanai, his classmate with the same goal, and they plan to enter high school leading quiet lives. But for some reason, inexplicable events and disasters keep happening around them. Will Kobato and Osanai ever manage to live ordinary, peaceful lives? (Official Trailer)

MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season (SHAFT)

Spring break, an interval of time between the second and third year of high school. Koyomi Araragi encounters a blood-chillingly beautiful woman. The iron-blooded, hot-blooded, cold-blooded Vampire, she calls herself "Kiss-shot Acerola-orion Heart-under-blade." On the brink of death after losing her four limbs, she asks Koyomi to save her. After experiencing fear, chaos, and finally conflict, Koyomi gives his own blood in order to save her. But when he awakens, he finds himself re-born as her vampire kin. This hellish spring break, the final one of his high school life, is only just beginning. (Official Trailer)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (P.A.Works)

Two realms exist in the ancient land of Yanato: the Lofty Realm, where gods reside, and the Lowly Realm, where humans reside. Princess Sakuna was the daughter of the god of war and goddess of harvest, but she led a lazy life. One day, she is banished to Hinoe Island, the Isle of Demons. Stranded in a barren land, Sakuna sets out to slay demons and farm rice. Her new adventure begins (Official Trailer)

A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero (GEKKOU)

Meet Kaito Takagi, your typical high schooler with a low profile. He spends his days exploring dungeons in Japan, hunting slimes for some extra cash. On the side, he quietly admires his childhood friend, the popular girl in class. One day, a rare golden slime shows up, and after Kaito defeats it, he finds a super valuable item—a card that can summon mythical beings! He decides to use it and summons a stunning warrior maiden. Now, Kaito has a chance to rise above his ordinary explorer life. Get ready for a modern fantasy story filled with battles! (Official Trailer)

Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools (Typhoon Graphics and Imagica Infos)

After a workaholic life in Japan, Dahlia is reborn as a magical maven in a new world, but her afterlife takes an unexpected turn. Engaged, betrayed, and orphaned—all before the honeymoon? Talk about a plot twist! Watch as Dahlia turns heartbreak into wand-making brilliance and declares her independence. In this story, the real magic is self-discovery, and Dahlia's the sorceress of her own destiny. (Official Trailer)

JULY 7

Tower of God Season 2 (The Answer Studio)

Ja Wangnan can't seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian, and Hindi

My Deer Friend Nokotan (WIT Studio)

Koshi Torako, a high schooler, one day feels something cold hit her face. Looking up, she spots a girl stuck, her antlers tangled in power lines. Helping Shikanoko, antlered and peculiar, turns Torako's life, a model student by appearance only, upside down. Thus begins a tale of a girl (once a delinquent) and another (a deer?), in this Girl Meets Deer adventure! (Official Trailer)

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest (J.C.STAFF)

Fairy Tail is a gathering of rowdy wizards renowned as the strongest guild in the Kingdom of Fiore. Its strongest party—comprised of Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Grey, Erza, Wendy, and Carla—is preparing to undertake the legendary "100 Years Quest," a mission of even higher difficulty than S-Class quests. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and German

Wistoria: Wand and Sword (Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

In a world where magic reigns, Will Serfort can't cast a spell. Though hardworking, Will's classmates think less of him for it. However, he has a secret strength: his sword. Can Will defy expectations with muscle over magic and blade over wand? Find out in this epic sword-and-sorcery adventure! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Narenare -Cheer for You!- (P.A.WORKS)

Misora Kanata is a first-year student on the Takanosaki High School cheerleading team. She won a national championship in middle school, but can't jump after a mistake in a competition. She befriends Suzuha, Shion, Anna, Onka, and Megumi to form the PoMPoMs. Their new team goes beyond cheerleading to reach the hearts of the people they cheer on. They might just change the world! (Official Trailer)

VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream (TNK)

Yuki Tanaka is a VTuber at Live-On, one of Japan's largest VTuber companies, as the polite and ladylike Awayuki Kokorone. One day, she forgets to end the stream, and viewers see her real personality—irreverent, improper, and prone to imbibing after a long day. Yuki is surprised to find that her accident caused her rankings to multiply, so she doubles down and gets to work. She'll be a star yet! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring ( EMT Squared)

After a god accidentally slays him, Takumi is reborn with new skills in a monster-filled forest where he stumbles upon twins. They're sweet, adorable, and super strong! Won over instantly, he names them Alan and Elena, becomes their guardian, and joins an adventurers' guild to provide for his new family. And so starts his chill life of adventure, watching over Alan and Elena's growth! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

JULY 8

MAYONAKA PUNCH (P.A.WORKS)

Meet Masaki, the now former member of the popular NewTuber group, Harikiri Sisters. After a career setback, aka getting fired unexpectedly via a livestream, she joins forces with Live, a partner with superhuman abilities. Together, they aim to create sensational content and reach 1 million subscribers. Will they reach their content dreams or be hit with the block button? (Official Trailer)

JULY 9

No Longer Allowed In Another World (Atelier Pontdarc)

Pulled into an otherworldly adventure with cute sidekicks and superpowers, you'd think Osamu hit the jackpot. Nope! From a time before pixels, the early 20th-century gloomy author just wants to find a quiet place to meet his maker, not to rack up XP. Sadly, his poetic demise is constantly thwarted by inconvenient heroics. Dive into the hilariously tragic life of the most reluctant hero! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Teleugu

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies (BONES)

An evil organization invades and destroys everything in its path. The brains of the brutal operation is the king's right-hand man, an evil lieutenant named Mira. Everything changes when a magical girl named Byakuya Mimori tries to stop the evil group in their tracks. When Mira confronts her, he knows it's love at first sight. What will become of Mira and Byakuya, stuck between orders and love? (Official Trailer)

JULY 10

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 (Studio Palette)

After Alice, Iska, and Sisbell defeat the Object, they return to the Nebulis palace. Iska becomes Sisbell's guard through a secret pact, and they find themselves drawing closer with each passing day. Alice's heart aches upon seeing her sister arm-in-arm with Iska. A dark conspiracy is at play, and the trio is caught in the crossfire. But can they uncover the truth in time to prevent total war? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

Love Is Indivisible by Twins (ROLL2)

Jun Shirosaki's love life takes a wild turn when he finds himself caught between the Jinguji twins—his childhood friends who are as different as night and day. Rumi, the older sister, pairs a boyish charm with a maiden's heart, while Naori combines girlish looks with her deep love for otaku culture. As feelings grow and confusion mounts, Jun must navigate this unexpected love triangle next door. (Official Trailer)

JULY 12

Bye Bye, Earth (LIDENFILMS)

Belle Lablac doesn't really fit in as the only human being in a world full of anthropomorphic animals. No fangs, no fur, no scales, no claws. Lonely and eager to discover where she comes from, Belle journeys to find answers to the questions of her heart. Carrying nothing but her giant sword, the Runding, she faces a world of possibilities and pitfalls in hopes of discovering the truth. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

JULY 13

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! (A-1 Pictures)

Meet the girls on the losing side of romance! First is Anna Yanami, the girl-next-door type who can't say no to delicious food. Then there's Lemon Yakishio, a beautiful and spirited athlete. Last but not least is Chika Komari, the cute yet shy heroine with gentle charm. Together, they navigate awkward setbacks hoping to finally find love! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

ATRI -My Dear Moments- (TROYCA)

The future is here, and most of civilization has succumbed to the rising seas. Natsuki, a boy who lost his leg in an accident, returns to his flooded hometown. But all that's left is his late grandmother's ship, submarine, and mountain of debt. As he explores her sunken lab for rumored treasures, he finds Atri, a lifelike robot girl who offers to help him in ways he could never imagine. (Official Trailer)

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? (Project No.9)

In a world where humans triumphed in a great war, Kai guards sealed crypts containing their enemies. But when "World Rebirth" overwrites history, he's thrust into an alternate reality where humanity lost the war and he's been forgotten by everyone he knows. Now, this lost hero must rise to restore the world's balance! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

JULY 14

Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 13 (ILCA)

Each week at dusk, a man in a yellow mask arrives at a nearby playground. Gather at his feet to listen and learn from the mysterious storyteller. He recounts tales of horror to his captive audience, each story darker and more sinister than the last. Drawing from traditional paper dramas, the stories weave myths, urban legends, and rumors from Japan's long history of haunting tales.

JULY 17

Sengoku Youko: The Thousandfold Chaos Arc (White Fox)

Humans and katawara are at war, but there are those on each side who join forces. Tama is a fox spirit who loves humans, while her sendou brother, Jinka, despises them. Together, they use the power of spirit transformation to defeat the monstrous katawara and put an end to the evils of this chaotic age. What destiny awaits the duo at the end of their journey? (Official Trailer)

AUGUST 7

Delico's Nursery (J.C.STAFF)

Hailing from the prestigious noble house of Delico, Dali Delico is an elite member of the Blood Pact Council with a promising future. When the Blood Pact Council, the highest governing body for the Vamps, assigns a special mission to Dali, he flatly refuses it. Having lost patience, Gerhard, Dino, and Henrique, who are also Council members serving the same term as Dali, rush to the house of Delico to persuade him. What they witness there is Dali, taking care of an infant himself… Meanwhile, there has been a series of mysterious murders targeting Vamps. Can they find the right balance between their absolute mission and childcare in this magnificent gothic world?! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

True Beauty (Studio N)

Once bullied for her looks, Jugyeong transforms herself using the art of makeup. When she joins a new school with a True Beauty goddess competition, offering winners the chance of recruitment by entertainment agencies, she instantly becomes a top candidate! But her new identity is at stake when heartthrob Suho Lee accidentally sees her bare face. Will her elite status be short-lived?

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Series Continuing From Spring 2024 on Crunchyroll

