Crunchyroll Updates Music Channel, Adds More Japanese Musical Artists Crunchyroll continues to expand its music channel with more bands, including MAN WITH A MISSION, SPYAIR, KANA-BOON, Goose House, and more.

Did you know there's a music hub on Crunchyroll that's part of your subscription? Aside from the hundreds of anime titles you can stream, you also have access to a huge catalogue of Japanese pop and rock videos. Now, Crunchyroll is adding another slate of music videos and concert performances to its SVOD service – including MAN WITH A MISSION, SPYAIR, KANA-BOON, Goose House, amazarashi, Survive Said The Prophet, SUPER BEAVER, sumika, NICO Touches the Walls, and more. New Music Videos and Exclusive Concert Performances Include MAN WITH A MISSION, L'Arc-en-Ciel, SPYAIR, KANA-BOON, and more. If you're an anime fan, you'll have heard many of these bands and singers' rock and pop anthems when they were used as the ending themes of your favourite series. J-Pop and J-Rock may be the last truly joyful pop music on the planet now.

Also added to the platform are music videos and performances by L'Arc-en-Ciel, known for their songs in Edens Zero and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Shoko Nakagawa, a voice actress recognized for her work in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal and Dragon Ball Super as well as for the fifth ending song in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and other prominent artists who have rich histories in the Japanese music space.

Additionally, K-pop fans may now notice that several music videos from K-pop groups OH MY GIRL, 2PM, and GOT7 are now available on Crunchyroll, granting fans a peek into some of the amazing crossovers across genres of Asian music.

Crunchyroll subscribers now have access to 3,200+ music videos and more than 100 full-length live concert performances from fan-favorite SMEJ artists. Through its music and content hub, Crunchyroll hopes to continue appreciating the music in anime, as well as the love anime fans have for such iconic tunes. The hub features music video curation, an artist listing page, and search integration, followed by a dedicated music landing page/screen, enhanced discoverability, and show page integrations in the future.

Check out the hub at Crunchyroll.com/music!

