Crunchyroll Winter 2023 Simulcast Slate Offers Largest Line-Up Yet

Crunchyroll announced its largest simulcast lineup of anime ever, with over 50 new and returning series from Japan coming to its streaming service this Winter 2023 season, which include TRIGUN STAMPEDE, VINLAND SAGA Season 2, Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, and Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, as well as the addition of NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants, Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World, The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2, Buddy Daddies, Lee's Detective Agency, and more that were not previously announced will be joining its winter wonderland slate. Updates to the schedule will be on Crunchyroll News in the coming weeks.

Simulcasts on Crunchyroll continuing from the Fall 2022 anime season are My Hero Academia Season 6, BLUELOCK, To Your Eternity Season 2, One Piece, BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, Welcome To Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3, Case Closed: Detective Conan, Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break, IDOLiSH7 Third BEAT!, Play It Cool, Guys, Digimon Ghost Game, Delicious Party Pretty Cure, and Shadowverse Flame.

The Winter 2023 lineup will join Crunchyroll's existing library of more than 44,000 episodes of anime and 18,000 hours available to stream in more than 200 countries and territories with simultaneous translation in over ten different languages.

December 23

Lee's Detective Agency (Gravity Well Studio)

A mysterious man by the name of Lee dwells with Aak, Hung, and Waai Fu in the dark alleyways of Lungmen City. Styling themselves as Lee's Detective Agency, they strove to run errands, investigate mysteries, and mediate disputes for their neighbors. Herein lists a few of their actual yet strange cases to go with your tea.

January 4

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! (Lay-duce)

Tomboy Tomo couldn't have picked a more awkward high school crush 'cause it's on her childhood friend, Junichiro, but he only sees her as one of the guys. Despite her pretty looks and signals, nothing gets through to this meathead! Will Junichiro ever realize Tomo's into him and see her for the cutesy girl she actually is?! (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English, German, French, and Russian

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 (BONES)

When a new mysterious group, the Decay of the Angel, seeks to destroy the Armed Detective Agency, they do it from the inside. What seemed like a murder investigation turns out to be a trap set by Fyodor, who was originally thought to be captured! With everyone now a suspect, a special unit of the military police, the Hunting Dogs, are ready to sniff out any corruption. (Official Trailer)

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague (Zero-G)

Himuro is a descendant of yuki-onnas living in modern times and a newbie office worker. When he gets emotionally overwhelmed, he ends up causing blizzards or starts building snowmen and igloos. Whenever his secret romantic feelings for his unique yet kind coworker Fuyutsuki intensify, he sometimes ends up freezing those around him. Then, there's Fuyutsuki. Everyone always sees her as the cool type, but Fuyutsuki is actually also pretty curious about her mysterious coworker, Himuro. (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English

January 5

Revenger (Ajia-do Animation Works)

As master assassin Usui Yuen looks into a series of assassinations made on the grand samurai clan, the Satsuma, he encounters Kurima Raizo, member and survivor of one of the attacks. Together, they discover the true nature of these murders is bigger than over stolen resources. As they get closer to the truth, will they come out alive to exact revenge? (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World (Cloud Hearts)

The Iceblade Sorcerer is hailed as the most powerful sorcerer in the world. The one who inherited this title, Ray White, struggles to deal with his own immense power. After fighting in the Far East War, his last accomplishment, he vanished from the battlefield along with a deeply scarred psyche. Three years have passed since then, and Ray has enrolled at the Arnold Academy of Magic, a school attended by elite sorcerers from around the world. Ray is the first "Ordinary" to attend this academy since it was founded, so he's greeted by looks of scorn and contempt from its noble-born students. And now, he and the priceless friends he has found there are about to become entangled in multiple schemes. So begins the story of the most powerful sorcerer's school life filled with both friendship and hardship. (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English and German

(Studio Bind)

One mad scientist little sister turns her game-loving older brother into a girl! (Official Trailer)

January 6

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War (Tatsunoko Production)

To protect her hometown from the Erebonian Empire and to distinguish herself from her grandfather's disloyalty, Lavie enlists in the Northern Jaegers where she'll do whatever it takes to carry out the mission. Now this rule breaker must form a platoon to embark on a dangerous recon mission into enemy lines—will her mission be a success? (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English

Buddy Daddies (P.A. Works)

Targets they go after never get away but somehow this hitman team finds themselves looking after a five year old girl. And so begins the family life of a hot-blooded and cool-headed team of hired killers and a naive and innocent little girl. Will they be able to balance career and parenthood? And will this temporary family find happiness? (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale (J.C.Staff)

In a world where fairies are bought and sold to the highest bidder, humans aren't exactly on friendly terms with the fae folk. But friendship is exactly what Anne Halford seeks with Challe, her new fairy bodyguard, though he's not so keen on the idea. As his new master, Anne tasks him with escorting her through a particularly dangerous area, but with a reluctant bodyguard eager to escape a life of servitude, she'll have to deal with a lot more than she bargained for… (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English

January 7

TRIGUN STAMPEDE (Orange)

TRIGUN is a popular action manga series by Yasuhiro Nightow that follows the story of Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman and a pacifist with a bounty on his head. (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, and Russian

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants (Silver Link)

The one that has appeared in front of Anos, who prevented the war between demons and humans, was a new "child of the god" who has come to annihilate the tyrannical demon king. The misfit who overcomes all odds heads on to a new battle. "After being reincarnated into a peaceful era, I've learned how to hold back a bit." (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English and French

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack (OLM)

A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!" One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is "Nagatoro!" She's annoying yet adorable. It's painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you'll feel something awaken inside of you. (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement (Felix Film)

Mitsuha is an 18-year-old girl who's often mistaken for a middle schooler due to her childlike face and small stature. The story begins when she loses her parents and her older brother at the same time in an accident and ends up all alone in the world. She fails her university entrance exams due to the shock of losing her family. There are people who are after her parents' insurance money. She doesn't know whether she should go to college or start working. There are also lots of expenses to worry about, including living expenses and the cost of maintaining the house. One day, as she worries about how she'll survive, she's given the "World Jumping" ability by a mysterious being that allows her to go back and forth between "this world" and an "isekai"! Now that she has this ability, she comes up with a plan for the future in which she saves 1 billion yen in each world for a total of 2 billion yen (80,000 gold coins)! That's right. This is a plan for a girl with no one to rely on to live a peaceful, stable retired life in the future! (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English and French

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World (Studio Blanc)

You can't be happy if you're just strong, even if you're the strongest exorcist in the world. Exorcist Haruyoshi Kuga, called an unrivaled genius, is betrayed by the Imperial Court and about to die. Resolving to be happy in his next life, he uses a secret reincarnation technique he created and reincarnates in another world. And so he receives a new name, Seika, and a new life. "What I lacked in my previous life was cunning. In this life, I'll be more calculating and find happiness." With the strongest exorcist techniques and strong demons working with him, what lies ahead for him? The peaceful life he wants, or…. This is the start of a story no one's ever seen before: the story of the strongest exorcist in a fantasy world. (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English and French

Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army (Encourage Films)

Dariel, a dark soldier in the demon king's army who cannot use magic, has risen to the position of assistant to the Four Generals with his talent and energy, and has been wielding his skill. However, as soon as the Four Generals are replaced, Dariel is fired from the army. Dariel is devastated, but when he arrives in a human village, he finds that his adventuring skills, which are supposed to be useless to demons, have blossomed! "I was… human?" Dariel decides to spend his second life in this village, and the requests start pouring in! (Official Trailer)

January 8

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 (Maho Film)

Only 39 years into a life full of bad luck, Ryoma Takebayashi passes away in his sleep! Taking pity on him, three divine beings show compassion by reincarnating him as a young boy to a magical, new world. Now he spends his time researching and caring for slimes. But after healing an injured traveler, Ryoma decides to set out with his new friends on a journey to use his power to help others. (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English and French

In/Spectre Season 2 (Brain's Base)

Iwanaga Kotoko became the god of wisdom to the supernatural beings and spends her days solving problems for them. However, the boy who she fell head over heels for, Sakuragawa Kuro, is someone that is feared by all supernatural creatures. The two of them face various mysterious incidents involving the supernatural in this love x romance x mystery series. Where will these fantastical incidents lead them and what will happen with Kotoko's crush? (Official Trailer)

The tale of outcasts (Ashi Productions)

In a corner of the British Empire in the 19th century, a silver-haired girl named Wisteria roams the streets as a beggar. Her parents are dead, and her only other relative, an older brother, has moved away to work as a live-in servant at a certain estate, so she has no contact with him. One day, as Wisteria is begging, a great demon called Marbas with a beastlike form passes by her. Three or four centuries ago, there were more people who could see demons, but they are invisible to most people now, which has left the immortal Marbas quite bored. But Wisteria was born with the ability to see things other people can't, so she happens to see Marbas and calls out to him. Marbas takes an interest in the little girl, so he heads to her room that evening, and thus their days of secret meetings begin. Around the same time, the Knights of the Sword Cross, the only organization in the British Empire dedicated to slaying demons, begins to show up around town. They've been tracking a demon, and the trail has led them to the church where Wisteria lives… A girl and a demon, both searching for their place in the world, have been brought together by fate. What future awaits them now? (Official Trailer)

Handyman Saitou in Another World (C2C)

One average hired hand is going to bring his everyday skills to the world of warriors and wizards! (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English

January 9

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 (MAPPA)

A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a "slave" and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of "the promised land". This is "The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)". "The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)" that lies beyond the prologue. (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire (Studio Comet)

After living a life devoted to serving his country and people, Inglis' one wish to be free of a king's burden and to train was actually heard, but as a beautiful girl! Reborn in the far future as a daughter to renowned knights, Inglis can now focus on mastering the martial arts. A wish has been granted, and Inglis will be on the front lines fulfilling the dream of becoming the strongest knight. (Official Trailer)

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Filled with rage against spirits known as tsukumogami, Kunato Hyoma is sent to live with Nagatsuki Botan to help him see a different side. Though both are part of a clan that return the spirits back to their world with divine powers, their experiences with the otherworldly vessels are vastly different. Kunato, robbed of a loved one, and Nagatsuki, saved by them. Can she get through to him? (Official Trailer)

The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 (Madhouse)

Vampire hunter Ronaldo finds an unlikely ally in Draluc, the world's weakest vampire who turns to dust at the slightest attack. (Official Trailer)

Ayakashi Triangle (Connect)

Kazamaki Matsuri is an exorcist ninja who exorcizes evil spirits called ayakashi. His childhood friend, Kanade Suzu, tends to attract ayakashi, so he secretly protects her from them. But now Suzu has caught the eye of Shirogane, an ayakashi who looks like a cat but rules over all ayakashi as their king! The groundbreaking new series by "To Love Ru" author Yabuki Kentaro, an ayakashi romance fantasy, receives its long-awaited anime adaptation! (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: German

January 10

Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill (MAPPA)

Mukoda Tsuyoshi, an ordinary salaryman, is suddenly transported to another world one day. The unique skill he gains upon arrival in this world is the seemingly useless "Online Grocery." Mukoda is discouraged at first, but the modern foods he's able to bring to his new world using this skill prove to have some unbelievable effects! (Official Trailer)

Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World (Geek Toys)

The city of Terene in the Holy Kingdom of Dinez is a melting pot of races and professions: adventurers looking to get rich quick, quick-witted merchants, singing and dancing bards, nobles, holy men, beastfolk, and more. The town itself is so labyrinthine that it has been nicknamed the Labyrinth Town. Nick, a heartbroken Light Warrior who has been kicked out of the Martial Arts adventuring party and deceived by his lover, is a resident of this city. Fed up with everything, he visits a bar only to find bad food, adventurers living it up, and uninteresting tablemates. As he drowns his sorrows in lukewarm beer, all of his irritation and discontent burst forth in one declaration: "Humans can't be trusted!' He thought he was only voicing his own frustration, but in reality, the statement came from four voices… Thus begins the adventure of four people who each carry their own scars! (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English

January 11

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea (Polygon Pictures)

In another world, an ever-growing sea of snow has engulfed the planet's surface. The people struggle to survive, living around the roots of the massive orbital trees whose branches spread into the Celestial Membrane high above the ground. Change comes to this dying world after Kaina, a boy from the Celestial Membrane, encounters a girl from the surface called Ririha. (Official Trailer)

January 13

The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made (Hotline)

Welcome Barbador Magic Academy's newest teacher, Seiichi! And the first thing on his syllabus is to be the school's savior, but that'll be tested with beautiful teachers and crazy students. Disciplinary action and colleague camaraderie isn't even the half of it 'cause the demon cult is on the move to revive the devil. Not only is the academy in danger, the world is. Can Seiichi protect them all? (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English

January 14

The Fire Hunter (Signal.MD)

Outside the magical barriers lies a world overrun by fiery beasts known as Flame Demons, and the only ones who can protect humanity are the Fire Hunters. In the dark woods where the beasts roam is where Toko, a young villager, is rescued from attack by one of these skilled trackers, Koshi. But their meeting was no accident, and a new destiny begins. (Official Trailer)

January 18

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- (Studio DEEN)

From Studio DEEN (Fate/stay night) comes a remake celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series! Orphen is a powerful sorcerer who is notoriously lazy. Everything changes when he finds a way to save his sis, who was turned into a dragon during their days at magic academy. Betrayed by friends who refused to help, Orphen will stop at nothing to track her down, even if he has to go it alone. (Official Trailer)

COMING SOON

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a (A-1 Pictures)

The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind. (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 (Silver Link)

The best offense is a great defense, and for VRMMO gamer Kaede Honjo, her defense is the best. Under her alias Maple, she and her guild journey through NewWorld Online gaining friends and foes through new battle-filled quests. All those skill points, new defensive techniques, and no pain—Maple can't be stopped! (Official Trailer)

Dub languages will include: English

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 3 (Toei Animation)

The young warriors who protect the goddess Athena are known as the Knights of the Zodiac. One young orphan, Seiya, is destined to become the Pegasus Knight. Athena has been born into this world, but this time under a dark prophecy that she will lose the war against Poseidon and Hades, and lead mankind to ruin. Seiya stands up against the prophecy, willing to protect her at all costs. But now a god-killer arrow has struck her heart. To save her life, Seiya must ascend Sanctuary and defeat twelve legendary Gold Knights – and he only has twelve hours to do it. Will he make it? And what will happen to the dark prophecy if he succeeds?

Dub languages will include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

SIMULCASTS CONTINUING FROM THE FALL 2022 ANIME SEASON

My Hero Academia Season 6 (BONES)

BLUELOCK (8bit)

To Your Eternity Season 2 (Drive)

One Piece (Toei Animation)

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS (Pierrot / TV TOKYO)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

IDOLiSH7! Third BEAT! (TROYCA)

Play It Cool, Guys (Pierrot)

Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break (TMS / Die4Studio)

Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment)

Digimon Ghost Game (Toei Animation)

Delicious Party Pretty Cure (Toei Animation)

Shadowverse Flame (Zexcs)

Audiences can watch select anime for free with ads or choose between three different subscription memberships for an ad-free viewing experience, access to popular simulcast titles day and date with premiere in Japan, offline viewing, digital manga, early access to Crunchyroll Expo events, shop discounts, and more.

Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, preview, streaming, trailer