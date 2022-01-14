Crunchyroll Winter Dubbed Anime Line-Up: Platinum End, Orient & More

Crunchyroll is kicking off 2022 with a hot new slate of anime dubs to warm the winter anime season including the continuation of Platinum End from the creators of Death Note, Orient, a new series based on the historical fantasy and adventure manga, and the mysterious romance series Love of Kill, among many others. These new dubbed anime series will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German worldwide outside of Asia for everyone that doesn't want to read subtitles. The full list of Crunchyroll winter anime series include:

In the Land of Leadale

Finding themselves trapped in an MMORPG, one woman finds a new life in the land of Leadale!

Love of Kill

Two mismatched assassins find themselves wrapped up in a battle of organizations in this upcoming thriller series!

Orient

From the creator of Magi comes a new fiery tale of warriors fighting monsters in the Neo-Sengoku Period!

Platinum End

From the creators of Death Note, a young boy must fight against 12 other humans to become the next god of the world!

The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest

After a powerful sage is reincarnated into another world, they aim to show the new world they are the strongest once again!

The OVA of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, which chronicles a new chapter of Catarina Claes' comedic adventures in love, will be dubbed for fans in English only.

Crunchyroll is also producing dubs specifically for the international anime community including:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2

Rimuru and friends set up to clash against the forces of the Demon Lord Clayman. The series will be available in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Haikyu!!

This beloved sports anime follows the journey of Hinata Shoyo as he works to become the best Volleyball player as he makes friends and overcomes challenges along the way. Seasons 1 and 2 will be available in Spanish and Portuguese.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S OVA

Miss Kobayashi's life was forever changed once she saved the life of Tohru, a female dragon in distress, who decided to become her roommate! This OVA will be available in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The Ancient Magus' Bride – The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm

A new story in Chise's journey is told in the next special for The Ancient Magus' Bride series. Available in Spanish, Portuguese, and German.